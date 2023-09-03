Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Scott Dixon comfortable in ‘no-man’s land’ as IndyCar heads into penultimate event

Eric Thompson
By
3 mins to read
Scott Dixon feels little pressure heading into the season's penultimate event. Photo / Getty Images

Scott Dixon feels little pressure heading into the season's penultimate event. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon is feeling like he’s stranded in no-man’s land heading into Monday’s race at Portland.

The six-time IndyCar champion is 74 points behind series leader and teammate Alex Palou and 51

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport