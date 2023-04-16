Kiwi Indycar driver Scott Dixon. Photo /Getty

There was little for the New Zealanders to celebrate at the latest IndyCar race in Long Beach, California today won by American Kyle Kirkwood.

Scott Dixon crashed into barriers early after contact with Pato O’Ward, then retired due to a mechanical issue. Compatriot Marcus Armstrong finished eighth in his best Indycar finish while Scott McLaughlin finished 10th.

“I wouldn’t have chosen to do that. But if, if that’s how the series wants us to race, then I guess it’s all gloves off from, from this point and that’s how it would be. So, yeah, disappointed with that,” Dixon said in an interview after his day ended.

Kirkwood held off Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean on the streets track, the most prestigious street course race in the United States.

“I am over the moon,” said Kirkwood, who blinked back tears.

He was challenged mid-race by defending Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden, but reclaimed the lead when the Team Penske driver pitted for new tires. Kirkwood stayed out for a handful more laps and was able to make his stop for tires and get back on track before Newgarden could reclaim the lead.

Newgarden, the winner two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway, dropped to sixth and Kirkwood’s primary challengers over the closing laps were Grosjean and Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

But neither got close enough to make an attempt at the pass for the win, and Kirkwood celebrated his first win with Andretti.

He was part of Andretti’s development system but the team didn’t have an open IndyCar seat for him when it came time to promote him last season. Kirkwood instead spent the year driving for A.J. Foyt Racing and returned to Andretti this season as the replacement for Alexander Rossi.

Team owner Michael Andretti has so much faith in the 24-year-old that he made a personnel change two weeks ago to move Bryan Herta to Kirkwood’s timing stand as strategist. Herta had spent the last two seasons as the strategist for his son, Colton.

“It’s great for a young driver,” Andretti said. “He helped Colton I think a lot when he started out. I think we just felt like it was better for the team.”

Grosjean finished second and was followed by Ericsson, Colton Herta, and Alex Palou of Ganassi as Honda drivers swept the top-five.

Will Power of Team Penske was the highest-finishing Chevrolet at sixth. Newgarden faded to ninth.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves crashed on the opening lap and was barely able to pull away in time to remain on the lead lap. The Brazilian drove his wounded car back to the pits without its front wing and Meyer Shank Racing worked furiously to get Castroneves back on track.

It was the second time through three races this season that Castroneves crashed on the opening lap. He and teammate Simon Pagenaud were both knocked out of the season-opener in a multi-car crash in the third turn.

Castroneves finished 21st.