Don’t forget Scotland. Gregor Townsend’s team got their Rugby World Cup campaign back on track with an impressive bonus point win over Tonga in Nice this morning.

After losing their opening game to South Africa, Scotland returned to action from a two week break and looked a much better team. The bonus point, which they earned before halftime, is crucial if they are to shake things up with a win over Ireland in their final pool game.

First they take on Romania next Sunday, where another bonus point win would see them briefly match South Africa on 15 points. South Africa’s remaining pool game is against Tonga before they enjoy a break leading into the quarter-finals.

But whether they actually play in the next round will come down to the Scotland-Ireland game on October 8. Ireland have won eight straight against their Six Nations rivals, their most recent fixture being a 22-7 victory at Murrayfield in March.

The top team in Pool B will face the runner-up in Pool A, likely to be the All Blacks if they beat Italy on Saturday.

Pool B remaining fixtures

SUNDAY OCTOBER 1

8am Scotland v Romania, Lille

MONDAY OCTOBER 2

8am South Africa v Tonga, Marseille

SUNDAY OCTOBER 8

8am Ireland v Scotland, Saint-Denis

MONDAY OCTOBER 9

4.45am Tonga v Romania, Lille





SCOTLAND vs. TONGA (Scotland leads 4-1 overall, 1-0 in RWC)

Scotland handed out a 60-14 beating of Tonga during the pandemic two years ago, and won the same fixture 41-5 in their only World Cup meeting back in 1995.

With the likes of fullback Charles Piutau and center Malakai Fekitoa — both former All Blacks — now in the team, the Tongans have more to offer out wide these days but they were overrun up front in a 59-16 loss to Ireland. It’s there where the Scots should profit, and they are raring to go after a two-week wait since losing 18-3 to the Springboks.

“We can now go flying into this game with our bodies fresh,” said Scotland lock Scott Cummings, one of four changes from the game against the Boks

Prop Rory Sutherland also comes in, while centre Chris Harris and right wing Kyle Steyn replaced Huw Jones and Darcy Graham.

Tonga is unchanged so Sonatane Takulua — for so long the starting scrumhalf — is among the reserves for the second straight game.

“The boys are probably a little bit hungover from last week’s performance. They were devastated. We didn’t fire any shots at all,” Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said. “We definitely want to put the best version of ourselves this week.”