All the talk in the week has been about another Group B clash at the Rugby World Cup but Scotland v Tonga is just as intriguing.

Scotland handed out a 60-14 beating of Tonga during the pandemic two years ago, and won the same fixture 41-5 in their only World Cup meeting back in 1995.

With the likes of fullback Charles Piutau and center Malakai Fekitoa — both former All Blacks — now in the team, the Tongans have more to offer out wide these days but they were overrun up front in a 59-16 loss to Ireland. It’s there where the Scots should profit, and they are raring to go after a two-week wait since losing 18-3 to the Springboks.

“We can now go flying into this game with our bodies fresh,” said Scotland lock Scott Cummings, one of four changes from the game against the Boks

Prop Rory Sutherland also comes in, while centre Chris Harris and right wing Kyle Steyn replaced Huw Jones and Darcy Graham.

Tonga is unchanged so Sonatane Takulua — for so long the starting scrumhalf — is among the reserves for the second straight game.

“The boys are probably a little bit hungover from last week’s performance. They were devastated. We didn’t fire any shots at all,” Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said. “We definitely want to put the best version of ourselves this week.”

How to watch: Sky Sport 1 4.45am Monday

Herald prediction: Scotland 30 Tonga 14

Lineups:

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

Tonga: Charles Piutau, Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Afusipa Taumoepeau, William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Vaea Fifita, Sione Talitui, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sam Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Ben Tameifuna (captain), Paula Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi. Reserves: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Semisi Paea, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini.



