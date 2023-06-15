Rugby Australia and Sanzaar chairman Hamish McLennan. Photo / Getty

Sanzaar has made a bizarre apology following Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan’s recent contradictory comments on an NZME podcast.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Rugby Direct podcast, McLennan – who is also chairman of Sanzaar – spoke about potential drastic changes to the Rugby Championship schedule, which would’ve seen the tournament move from its usual August-October window to March-April.

The move was pushed for by South Africa and Argentina in order for their largely European-based players to have sufficient rest during a calendar year.

McLennan said Australia supported moving the tournament and suggested New Zealand Rugby were the only Sanzaar nation against the move and was potentially putting the tournament – and South Africa’s involvement – in jeopardy.

“I worry South Africa will migrate north completely. That would be a disaster for NZR and RA,” McLennan told Rugby Direct.

“Ultimately it’s going to come down to New Zealand in this instance. We understand the complexities around shifting the provincial competitions. It’s not ideal for us, either, but if it keeps the whole ecosystem together and we build assets globally then we’re open to it.

“It’s going to land on NZR’s doorstep, and they’ve got to decide what they’re going to do.”

However, after reports emerged that the Rugby Championship schedule was, in fact, locked in until 2026, Sanzaar were forced to apologise for McLennan’s contradictory statements.

“Sanzaar would like to clear up any misunderstanding surrounding the future playing window for the Rugby Championship,” Sanzaar, the organisation that oversees the Rugby Championship, said in a statement.

“This follows an interview with Rugby Australia and current Sanzaar chairman Hamish McLennan on a New Zealand podcast ‘Rugby Direct’ in which he discussed the Rugby Championship schedule.

“Sanzaar can reiterate that until 2026 the existing mini-tour match schedule is locked in.”

Sanzaar also confirmed that the Rugby Championship schedule will not change from 2026.

“Furthermore, the Rugby Championship window will not change from 2026 with the national unions working on competition models for the August/September window to ensure maximum high performance and commercial outcomes,” Sanzaar’s statement continued.

“Sanzaar is part of World Rugby’s working programme that is exploring the potential creation of a global calendar, and review of playing windows, as part of the games’ work on the wider Regulation 9 (player availability) review. The Sanzaar executive committee has agreed the Rugby Championship has to fit into the existing sanctioned World Rugby playing windows for international rugby matches.

“Sanzaar apologises for any confusion on the Rugby Championship playing schedule.”

The strange debacle further emphasises the rising tensions between Rugby Australia and NZ Rugby, which has bubbled up again with the two governing bodies reportedly at odds about the future of Super Rugby Pacific.

Rugby Direct is NZME’s weekly podcast hosted by rugby journalists Elliott Smith and Liam Napier.