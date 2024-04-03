Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Samuel Whitelock retires: A legendary All Blacks career ends

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Samuel Whitelock has already played for the All Blacks for the last time. Photo / Hannah Peters

Samuel Whitelock has already played for the All Blacks for the last time. Photo / Hannah Peters

EDITORIAL

As the sun sets on the illustrious career of Samuel Whitelock, rugby in New Zealand finds itself standing at a crossroads, and for Scott Robertson, the new All Blacks coach, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport