Samuel Whitelock is the All Blacks' most-capped player with 153 tests. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

It appears that the All Blacks may be on the brink of a significant comeback, as reports suggest that Scott Robertson, the All Blacks coach, is trying to convince Sam Whitelock to return to New Zealand and rejoin the test arena.

Whitelock, one of the greatest to ever do it on the field and renowned for his leadership qualities, had previously announced his retirement from international rugby after the World Cup final loss to South Africa. However, Robertson’s persuasive pitch seems to have ignited the possibility of Whitelock extending his illustrious 153-test career.

While Whitelock’s potential return could undoubtedly bolster the All Blacks squad with his experience and leadership, it also raises pertinent questions regarding the team’s succession planning, particularly in the lock position. With Whitelock likely to be long retired by the time of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, there’s a pressing need to groom young talents who can carry the mantle forward.

Indeed, the departure of key players like Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, and Richie Mo’unga has left a significant void in terms of experience within the team. However, relying solely on the return of seasoned veterans like Whitelock may hinder the development of emerging talents crucial for the team’s long-term success.

Whitelock’s potential comeback underscores the perennial challenge faced by top-tier sports teams in ensuring continuity and success in critical positions. The lock position epitomises the cornerstone of a forward pack’s strength, however, as we’ve seen in recent years, even the most formidable teams can falter when succession planning is neglected.

Looking back at Australia’s illustrious cricketing history, it becomes evident why David Warner and Usman Khawaja carefully planned the twilight of their careers, deciding for one to remain at the crease when the first retires. The struggles the team faced after the retirements of legends like Dennis Lillee, Rod Marsh and Greg Chappell in 1984 underscore the impact of losing key players without succession planning.

Aiming to avoid leaving behind a “big hole” once they step away from the game, Warner revealed in 2023 that the pair wanted to ensure Australia remained competitive in the test arena following their retirements. In the two test series since losing Warner, Australia dispatched the Black Caps 2-0 after defeating the West Indies 2-1.

Robertson’s emphasis on utilising Whitelock’s expertise to mentor and fast-track the development of young locks such as Josh Lord, Tupou Vai’i, and Patrick Tuipulotu is commendable. Still, there must also be a concerted effort to explore and invest in the potential of uncapped players emerging from Super Rugby, such as Jamie Hannah, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, and Fabien Holland.

While Whitelock’s return would undoubtedly offer immediate benefits in terms of on-field performance and leadership, it’s imperative to balance short-term gains with long-term objectives. The All Blacks must navigate this delicate balance between experience and youth to ensure sustained success beyond Whitelock’s tenure.

As Whitelock contemplates his future commitments in France, the All Blacks management must carefully consider the implications of his potential return and the broader implications for the team’s succession planning strategy. Ultimately, the goal should be to build a team capable of thriving in the present while laying the groundwork for continued excellence in the years to come.