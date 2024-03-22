Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Samuel Whitelock eyeing return to New Zealand: All Blacks succession planning in focus

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Samuel Whitelock is the All Blacks' most-capped player with 153 tests. Photo / Photosport

Samuel Whitelock is the All Blacks' most-capped player with 153 tests. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

It appears that the All Blacks may be on the brink of a significant comeback, as reports suggest that Scott Robertson, the All Blacks coach, is trying to convince Sam Whitelock and rejoin the test arena.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport