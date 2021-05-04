Samoa say no: Sonny Bill Williams 'coaching takeover' suggestion shot down

Rugby league legend Sonny Bill Williams was part of a coaching trio along with Matty and Andrew Johns that hoped to take over Toa Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

Speculation that an All Star coaching group, featuring Sonny Bill Williams, could take over the Samoan rugby league side has been shot down.

The coaching takeover gained steam when rugby league legend and Fox Sports host Matty Johns confirmed on his show on Fox Sports he along with younger brother Andrew and Williams were interested in coaching Toa Samoa.

"We would do it for nothing," Johns told Fox League. "Quite seriously, and Joey is the same, you wouldn't take a cent. Sonny wouldn't. It would be a bit of three-way coaching. I don't know how it would work, but in my opinion Samoa should be emulating what Tonga are doing."

However, the national body confirmed current coach Matt Parish will stay in the role and continue to lead Samoa through the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Rugby League Samoa president Tagaloa Faafouina Su'a said Parish has strengthened their game on and off the field since taking over at the end of 2013.

"We are a proud nation with passionate rugby league fans and I have no doubt the best years for Rugby League Samoa are ahead of us.

"The Rugby League Samoa board wish Matt and the team every success as preparations continue for the World Cup later this year."

Parish's time at the helm of the national side is yet to deliver fruitful results. He's guided them to just four wins in 15 matches, and oversaw their quarter-final exit at the 2017 World Cup.

In March a list of players including State of Origin representatives Josh Papalii and Anthony Milford signed a letter addressed to the country's Prime Minister calling for Parish's sacking.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, sources close to Williams said he had been in contact with the Johns brothers in recent weeks, with the belief Toa Samoa could become a rugby league powerhouse.

The trio believed the Pacific Island side could emulate the recent success of Mate Ma'a Tonga, who secured first-time wins over the Kiwis at the 2017 World Cup, and toppled the Kangaroos at the end of 2019, to torpedo themselves into the top echelon of international sides.

"In my opinion Samoa should be emulating what Tonga are doing," Johns said.

"There should be a goal that within a couple of years Samoa should be beating Australia, like Tonga have been doing. I want to be respectful because they do have a coach, but if something happens then Joey and I are available."

Panthers five-eight Jerome Luai endorsed the trio's move when appearing on Johns' show, and is expected to be a key cog within the Samoan side at this year's World Cup.