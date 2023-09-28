All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams gets his World Cup debut as he looks ahead to their clash with Italy this weekend with teammate Codie Taylor and forwards coach Jason Ryan. Video / NZ Herald

Named in the All Blacks third Rugby World Cup team to face Italy, Sam Whitelock is set to become New Zealand’s most-capped test player with 149. He eclipses Richie McCaw for that honour, standing alone atop a prestigious sporting mountain. Looking back at his career, here are the defining performances of his All Blacks’ career.

The epitome of the modern lock: agile with ball in hand, a force in the lineout and immovable on defence, Whitelock was New Zealand’s eighth test centurion and the fastest All Black to achieve that feat - taking just 2989 days from his debut in 2010.

Whitelock played in all seven All Blacks matches at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and again in 2015.

He first captained the side against Wales in Cardiff in 2017, and took the leadership position again in place of an injured Kieran Read for the 2018 Steinlager Series.

His grandfather Nelson Dalzell, great-uncle Allan Elsom and brothers George and Luke have also played for the All Blacks while brother Adam played for the All Blacks Sevens and father Braeden played for Manawatu.

June 12, 2010 v Ireland (Debut)

Whitelock made his All Blacks debut in 2010 in the mid-year series against Ireland, coming off the bench to replace Brad Thorn. He had a debut to remember, scoring two tries as the All Blacks crushed Ireland, winning 66-28. Whitelock was into the action immediately, packing down for his first scrum and then scoring his first try in the same play.

October 23, 2011 v France (Rugby World Cup final)

Despite being a relative relative newcomer - having played just five tests prior to the World Cup - Whitelock played all seven games in 2011 and was selected for the final. He won his two lineout throws and crucially stole a throw off France.

October 6, 2012 v South Africa

A stellar ball handling performance here in the All Blacks’ first Rugby Championship as World Champions. Whitelock helped set up Israel Dagg’s opening try with a lovely offload to Kieran Reid out of the back of his hand- then scored one of his own as New Zealand made a perfect start to the Rugby Championship.

November 16, 2013 v England

Whitelock showed why has achieved 50 test caps in just four years by leading the tackle count for the All Blacks. He made 19 tackles and five assists, missing just one. He was also second equal with Wyatt Crockett for being in the first three players to the breakdown, with 17 arrivals. In a match where the All Blacks had a lineout success of 100 per cent, Whitelock was the All Blacks’ top jumper with four takes.

October 24, 2015 v South Africa (Rugby World Cup semifinal)

One of the All Blacks’ most-famous wins. A “critical” Whitelock lineout steal off Victor Matfield with eight minutes to go was one of the key moments then-coach Sir Graham Henry noted post match. Whitelock also won a record 13th-consecutive World Cup game against the Springboks.

November 1, 2015 (Rugby World Cup final)

Started brilliantly in the air, receiving and chasing kickoffs. Lots of wonderful tackling from a man who found form at the right time, complementing Retallick’s more brutal game. It is typical of Whitelock to perform in the big moments and his efforts on defence were a large part of how the All Blacks secured their second-consecutive Rugby World Cup crown.

November 21, 2016 v France

Whitelock was one of the best performing players in the final test of 2016, which was a 24-19 scare from France, with the All Blacks going on to win 13 of their 14 tests that year. A particularly heavy collision he was involved in left French opposite lock Yoann Maestri unable to continue the match.

November 26, 2017 v Wales (first test as captain)

Sam Whitelock was bestowed with one of New Zealand rugby’s highest honours as he was named to captain the side in place of injured captain Kieran Read against Wales. It was a mixed bag individually for Whitelock, who made a number of huge and crucial tackles but was harshly yellow-carded by Wayne Barnes when he appeared to have entered the ruck legally and stayed on his feet.

August 18, 2018 v Australia (100th test)

Whitelock became the eighth New Zealander capped for the All Blacks 100 times in the 2018 Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies in Sydney. A 38-13 demolishing of Australia was lead by Whitelock and his locking partner Brodie Retallick - a near faultless display that laid the platform for the All Blacks to win the Championship for the sixth time.

Whitelock was amongst an elite playing group during that time, saying after the match “I’m sure there are a lot of boys in the changing-room that will become part of that club as well, and I know a lot them are striving towards getting that 100th test match. It’s pretty cool to say now I’ve done it.”

November 20, 2022 v England (Record locking appearances with Brodie Retallick)

At Twickenham Whitelock with Brodie Retallick created a world record lock combination of 64 tests together. One to forget for New Zealand as England produced a stunning comeback to score three tries in the final nine minutes and turn a gripping Twickenham contest the All Blacks had sewn up on its head.

August 5, 2023 v Australia (final test in New Zealand)

In the words of NZ Herad’s Christopher Reive “He worked tirelessly throughout the contest in a massive 80-minute shift.” You could say this about almost all of Sam Whitelock’s 148 tests - adjectives like tireless and massive are synonymous with his performances across his career.

It was therefore only fitting that his last test on New Zealand grass was performed in traditional Whitelock fashion. A try-saving tackle and a number of crucial turnovers were highlighted in Gregor Paul’s assessment “He was unflappable and unmovable, espousing reassurances to his younger teammates that were clear and simple, while also pulling off several game-changing plays.”

