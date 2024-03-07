Australia striker Sam Kerr has been charged with a racially aggravated offence involving a police officer in the UK. Photo / Getty

Matildas and Chelsea star Sam Kerr’s alleged comments to a UK police officer have been revealed in a report by The Sun.

In an dispute over a taxi fare last year, Kerr allegedly called the officer a “stupid white bastard” and is set to face trial in London after pleading not guilty to a charge related to the incident.

The UK publication is also reporting that Kerr was sick in the taxi after a night out prior to making the alleged comment toward the police officer.

Kerr, who appeared at Kingston Crown Court via video link this week, spoke only to confirm her identity and to enter a not-guilty plea to the charge, the Daily Mail reported.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed: “Samantha Kerr, 30 (10.09.93) of Richmond was charged via postal charge requisition on 21 January with a racially aggravated offence under Section 4A Public Order Act 1986.

“The charge relates to an incident involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare on 30 January 2023 in Twickenham.”

“I understand that the defence is that she didn’t intend to cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer, [her behaviour] did not amount to it and it was not racially aggravated,” Judge Judith Elaine Coello was reported to have said to Kerr’s barrister, Grace Forbes, in court.

Kerr is expected to go to trial in February next year with two police officers scheduled to give evidence. The trial is due to last four days.

Kerr is one of Australia’s best-known and most recognisable figures, especially after the Matildas’ run to the semifinals of the home-hosted Women’s World Cup last year.

In May she carried the Australian flag at the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey.



