Former NRL star Sam Burgess arrested after allegedly failing roadside drug test

Former NRL star Sam Burgess was arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Former NRL star Sam Burgess was arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sam Burgess has denied taking drugs after he was arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test.

The former NRL star, 34, was pulled over while driving a BMW X5 in Kingsford in Sydney on Thursday morning.

Burgess allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine, however he later issued a statement on social media denying he had taken drugs.

The Rabbitohs legend was also allegedly driving with a suspended licence.

“An initial roadside drug test was taken, which showed positive to cocaine,” Burgess wrote.

“A court date was issued for driving with a suspended licence.

“After I was released from the police station, I immediately and voluntarily went to an independent, internationally accredited testing facility and undertook a urine test. The urine sample returned a negative result to all illicit drugs.

“I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not consumed, obtained, or possessed any illicit drugs.

“I have made positive improvements to my life and to my driving since my full licence was returned to me following a 10-month loss of licence. I have undertaken road safety courses and since then I have not incurred any demerit points or fines. I am clean and sober from drugs, living a happy, healthy and balanced life.”

Burgess was taken to Maroubra Police Station, where he was charged with driving while suspended.

“Inquiries are continuing and police will await the result of a secondary oral fluid analysis,” a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

Burgess’ lawyer, Bryan Wrench, told The Daily Telegraph his client denies taking any drugs.

“He completely denies any suggestion that he was involved with any illicit drugs and we have obtained a urine sample from an internationally-accredited laboratory confirming that he has not consumed any illicit drugs,” Wrench said.

Burgess will face court on February 15.

Burgess pleaded guilty to drug driving last year after he was pulled over on his way to visit his children in Bowral and tested positive for cocaine.

He was handed a nine-month good behavioiur bond.

Brit Burgess celebrated his 34th birthday last week.

He went public with new girlfriend Lucy Graham recently after splitting with his wife Phoebe in 2019, with whom he shares children Poppy and Billy.

He retired from playing rugby league in 2019 after playing 182 games for the Rabbitohs. He is now their assistant coach.