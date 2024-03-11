Sir Ben Ainslie speaks with Christopher Reive about his decision to step down from SailGP and his America's Cup future. Video / NZ Herald

When the New Zealand SailGP Team takes to Lyttelton Harbour later this month, they will do so with a new identity.

Ahead of the global foiling league’s return to Christchurch, the Kiwi team have revealed a change to their operation moving forward. As of this month’s event - held in Lyttelton on March 23 and 24 - the team will be sailing under the moniker of the Black Foils; a nod to the wider sporting landscape of the country.

“Black Foils embodies the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our team,” wing trimmer and co-chief executive Blair Tuke said.

“New Zealand sport has a longstanding affinity with the colour black, it symbolises strength, courage, passion and resilience - values that are all integral to our team and what we stand for.”

Driver and fellow co-chief executive Peter Burling added: “The Black Foils represent the spirit of New Zealand. We’re a nation of pioneers, achievers, and ocean lovers. The foils are what allow us to fly above the water at speeds of up to 100kmh - they represent innovation and progression in our sport.”

The New Zealand SailGP Team have announced their new identity as the Black Foils. Image / NZ SailGP Team

The Kiwis will debut their new identity on home waters as they look to continue their change in what has been an eventful, but fruitful, season so far.

Despite being unable to sail in an event and a half due to a damaged boat sustained after the first day of racing at the event in France, the Kiwis have done well to make up for lost time.

With three event wins across the eight stops already contested this season, the New Zealand crew sits second on the leaderboard with 58 points, trailing Australia by eight.

The teams have five more events on the calendar in which they will jostle for position on the season leaderboard in their bid to contest the season finale – a one-off three-team race held in place of the usual podium race following the San Francisco regatta where the winner is crowned season champion and takes home US$2m – the grand final prize money this year having doubled that of the league’s first three seasons.

