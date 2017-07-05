America's Cup victory parade: All you need to know

Team New Zealand welcomed on arrival in Auckland

The day has come. New Zealand will finally get to see the America's Cup once again.

Peter Burling and his Emirates Team New Zealand crew will make their way along Auckland's Queen St with the Auld Mug.

It is the first time since 1995 that the America's Cup has landed on New Zealand shores.

The crew will then take to the water for a sail past, which will give fans and spectators a unique vantage point from which to welcome the team home.

Here's all you need to know if you're heading down to the Auckland CBD see the team and the Cup.