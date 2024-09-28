On a day of light conditions in Barcelona, Ineos Britannia could only watch as the clock ticked down on their potential series lead in the Louis Vuitton Cup final.

After opening the best-of-13 series against Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli with the teams taking a win each in top-end conditions, they were at the other end of the wind spectrum on day two.

The day shaped up with the potential for one team to take the upper hand in the series, and after a good start to race three, it looked like the British team was well-poised to do so.

Coming into the final, there were questions about whether or not Ineos Britannia’s boat was designed to cope in the lightest conditions after some issues in that area during the semifinals.

But they answered those questions as they navigated the tricky course well once racing began after a long delay due to the wind being under the 6.5-knot minimum, managing to connect the dots on shifts through the early stages of the race. They were able to hold off a second-leg charge from Luna Rossa and built a solid lead at the halfway point in the six-leg race.