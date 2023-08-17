Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie ensured NZ would have a 49er boat at the Olympics. Photo / World Sailing

Three New Zealand boats are assured of a spot on the start line at next year’s Olympics as Kiwi sailors advanced to medal races at the sailing world championships.

In reaching the 10-boat finals in The Hague, the country booked Games spots in the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes at the earliest opportunity - and more could follow after several other impressive performances on day six of the world champs.

Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie wrapped up gold-fleet racing in sixth and trail third-placed Swiss pair Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta by 22 points.

It’s a deficit they’re unable to overturn, following the tough decision to retire from their first race after a protest from a competitor.

“We could have fought it [the protest] but we decided against it and chose to retire so we wouldn’t risk a DNE [disqualification and maximum points for the race],” McKenzie explained.

“This way we were able to confirm an Olympic 49er spot for New Zealand.”

Ensuring New Zealand can add to its recent Olympic success in the class – following Peter Burling and Blair Tuke’s gold and two silver medals at the last three Games - was always the goal, McHardie added.

“The medal race is going to be an exciting one – even if the podium is out of reach now,” he said.

“It’s another opportunity to climb a few places and work on certain things.”

After securing the Olympic entry, McHardie and McKenzie – like the rest of the NZL Sailing Team – will attempt to gain selection for the global showpiece over the coming months.

Jo Aleh and Molly Meech will also line up in sixth in their 49erFX medal race on Friday, with another consistent day securing a significant first for the pair who only started sailing together last year.

“Getting into the medal race and qualifying New Zealand for the Olympics was super cool,” Meech said.

“It’s going to be our first medal race together, which is really exciting and a really cool milestone for the team.”

They are 18 points behind third-placed Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine of Australia and have little more than a mathematical chance of claiming bronze.

“It’s been pretty tough racing out there. Everyone is really close and though we haven’t been looking at the points all week we know we’ve got one more race to go and there’s still some opportunities.”

It’s a similar equation for Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson in their Nacra 17 final tonight. The pair finished eighth overall, following an impressive second place in their last qualifying race, and are 15 points off a podium spot.

“We’re stoked to make the medal race and it’s great to be able to tick off qualifying the country [for the Games] here,” Wilkinson said.

“It’s been a scrappy week – we’ve had some good moments and some pretty average ones, but overall, we’ve seen more consistency in our racing. Now we just need to work on being razor sharp and winning races.”

Elsewhere, George Gautrey continued his charge up the leaderboard in the ILCA 7 (Laser) competition, overcoming more strong current and tough competition to take out his first race win on the first day of gold fleet.

Gautrey has now climbed 19 places into fifth after a sluggish start to the event and has the leaders in his sights.

“It’s good to be racing against the guys you’re trying to beat but there are a lot of twists and turns yet to come,” he said.

“I’m just trying to keep plugging my way through the fleet and trying to make up for a slow start.”

Light breeze and lengthy delays meant Josh Armit could only complete one race in the men’s windfoil competition – finishing third to sit ninth overall.

Veerle ten Have also showed encouraging signs to move up five places to 25th halfway through fleet racing.