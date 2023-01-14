The New Zealand Sail GP team copped a penalty in practice but won the opening race in Singapore. Photo / Getty

In their return to the water following a two-month break, the frustrations for the New Zealand SailGP team began before racing started in Singapore.

On Friday during a practice sail, the Kiwis were deemed to be at fault for a collision with Jimmy Spithill’s American team and were docked four points for the event – seeing them come into the opening race with ground to make up.

It was the second time in as many events that the Kiwi crew have been impacted by a crash.

In Dubai last November, they were ruled to be at fault for making contact with the Swiss team during the start of the final fleet race and penalised four event points which saw them miss out on a spot in their fourth podium race of the season.

Add in the lack of wind that led to a near hour-long delay, and there was plenty for the Kiwis to stew on as they sat onboard hoping to hear the call that they would be racing.

When that call did come though, it was as if they laid those frustrations out on the course.

In the opening race of the event, helmsman Peter Burling positioned the boat perfectly in the starting box, flying down the preferable middle line to take an early lead.

Sneaking ahead of the Denmark team to lead at the first mark, the race was the Kiwis’ to lose. It was slow going, but as the New Zealanders made a clean turn around the mark and the Australians and Denmark didn’t, New Zealand went on to claim a 39-second win in the shortened four-leg course.

It wasn’t such smooth sailing in the second race, however. Pushed wide in the starting box, the Kiwis were handed an early penalty for their proximity to another boat which saw them fall to the back of the fleet.

In such light conditions, it seemed there was little hope for the rest of the race. However, hope of at least a decent haul of the points returned quickly as the team came flying into the mark as the other boats were struggling to get around the mark.

They were able to move up to fifth, and looked set to finish in fourth, but got caught inside the Canadians heading around the final mark; Canada’s Kiwi driver Phil Robertson maintaining a strong line to pass the New Zealand team and beat them for fourth.

With the delay, the day was shortened to two races and the Kiwis will head into Sunday’s racing sixth on the event leaderboard - four points behind leaders Australia and two points outside of a spot in the podium race.