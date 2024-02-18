Sir Ben Ainslie speaks with Christopher Reive about his decision to step down from SailGP and his America's Cup future. Video / NZ Herald

Peter Burling will not sail with the New Zealand SailGP Team at the regatta in Sydney this weekend as he and his wife, Lucinda Nelson, are expecting the arrival of their first child.

A familiar face will be taking the helm of the team’s F50 catamaran Amokura in his place, however, with fellow Team New Zealand America’s Cup helmsman Nathan Outteridge stepping in.

“While I’d love to be racing, staying home for such an important milestone for me and my family is an obvious decision,” Burling said.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have someone of Nathan’s calibre able to join us - he’s one of the best, and we know he’ll slot right in.”

Burling is expected to return for the New Zealand team’s home event in Christchurch in late March.

Outteridge is no stranger to the SailGP environment. The Australian was at the helm for the now-defunct Japanese entry in the global foiling league’s first two seasons, leading the team to two runner-up finishes.

Over the past couple of seasons, Outteridge has operated in an advisory role with the Swiss team, occasionally taking on driving duties, and recently he has become something of a roving replacement around the league.

Nathan Outteridge has been sharing Team New Zealand's helming duties with Peter Burling this America's Cup campaign. Photo / America's Cup

The event in Sydney will be the second different team Outteridge will have sailed in as many events. He was at the helm for Denmark at last month’s regatta in Abu Dhabi as Danish helmsman Nicolai Sehested was unavailable due to parental leave.

He won’t be in unfamiliar territory sailing with the New Zealand crew, which features several other members of Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup team.

“Racing for the New Zealand SailGP Team will be an exciting challenge. I’ve competed with and against many in this crew for years,” Outteridge said.

“They’re an exceptional group and I can’t wait to join them this weekend.”

The Sydney event will be the third in a row to have a driver unavailable due to parental leave, after Sehested in Abu Dhabi and Australia’s Tom Slingsby in Dubai in December. In Slingsby’s absence, follow Australian Jimmy Spithill filled in and steered the league leaders to a runner-up finish in the event.

The Sydney event marks just over halfway through the Season four championship, and Australia heads into it six points clear at the top of the season standings despite having not won an event yet, with New Zealand in second place. The United States and Denmark are a further seven points back.

It is hoped the regatta will see a return to bigger breeze, with strong wind expected following a handful of light-air stopovers in Europe and the Middle East.

