The next month will leave the New Zealand SailGP Team’s season in one of two positions.

Consistent results will set them up for a strong run toward the US$1m grand final in the second half of the year. Poor results will leave them chasing the pack.

Such is the importance of the European leg in the worldwide foiling league’s calendar.

Starting this weekend in Saint Tropez, France, the series visits Tranto (Italy) and Cadiz (Spain) over the next four weeks, with the stretch comprising a quarter of the 12-race season.

It was at this point last year that Peter Burling and his crew established themselves as legitimate title contenders after winning back-to-back events in the UK and Denmark, before finishing second in France.

That set them up well for the events following and they went on to finish as runners-up for the season.

The New Zealand SailGP Team will return to action in France this weekend. Photo: Bob Martin / SailGP

“It’s 25 per cent of the points are going to be handed out, so that sort of tells you how important it is,” wing trimmer Blair Tuke said of the European leg, ahead of this weekend’s event in France.

“The team that can be consistent and build momentum over those three events is going to put themselves in a really good place for the season.

“Right now, we’ve gone from first to fifth in two events. Over these next three events, points will start to rack up and you’ll start to see bigger gaps between the teams.

“For us, we’re really looking forward to getting out there in Saint Tropez first and foremost without looking too much at those next couple of events; putting our best foot forward, having a good weekend and then focusing on keeping that momentum building into the next two.”

After starting the season on a high in Chicago, the Kiwis were brought back to Earth in Los Angeles in July in an event where they struggled to find their rhythm. Finishing in the top five in just two of the five fleet races – with a best finish of fourth. Finishing the event in seventh, it was the team’s worst finish in two years and saw them fall from atop the overall standings to fifth.

While it was a struggle, Tuke said the team took plenty away from the experience that they could implement and reflect on going forward.

“There were some good moments; we made some good comebacks in two races and really did quite well in those at the back end of the races, but all in all we just struggled to fire.

“We tested ourselves on the jetlag front probably a little bit, and there was a little lack of energy from the group as a whole. Then mis-execution in a couple of areas across the weekend, so we definitely learned from that.

“Getting into the specifics of technique, there’s some other things we’ve taken forward and we’re really just focusing ahead to the European leg of the season now with Saint Tropez this weekend for a quickfire few events.”

There will be a change to the crew onboard this weekend, with Jo Aleh returning in the strategist role in place of Liv Mackay.

Aleh has sailed with the SailGP team before – with them for their event win in Plymouth last year, among other events. She rejoins the team after some strong performances alongside Molly Meech in the 49erFX at the World Championships when the pair made the medal race and qualified New Zealand for the Olympic Games in the class next year.

While she’s been busy elsewhere, Tuke said Aleh had made a point to remain up to speed with the SailGP world and he expected her to have no issues reintegrating herself on the foiling F50 catamaran.

“She’s done a great job to keep herself up to speed, Tuke said. “As Liv’s changed that role and grown it over the last year, Jo’s stayed involved and grown with it. I’ve got real confidence that she’ll slot in just fine and her credentials speak for themselves before SailGP, and she did a great job for us last year.

“We’re just lucky, to be honest, that we’ve got that sort of depth in that role.”

