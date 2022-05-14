The New Zealand SailGP team sit seventh after day one in Bermuda. Photo / Ricardo Pinto for SailGP

One podium for New Zealand but an otherwise tough opening day for the SailGP season.

Peter Burling was back in Bermuda, where he led Team New Zealand to America's Cup glory in 2017, but it wasn't a welcomed return.

New Zealand finished third in the second race with a brilliant final leg but that was the only decent result of the day with a seventh in race one followed by a second-to-last eighth in the final race.

New entrants Canada, skippered by Kiwi Phil Robertson, were the surprise package with a victory in the second race along with a second placing and a fifth to lead the standings.

Great Britain won two races but an eighth in race two leaves them two points behind Canada. New Zealand sit in seventh overall.

There's two more races to come tomorrow.

Standings

Canada 25

Great Britain 23

Australia 21

France 20

USA 16

Denmark 15

New Zealand 15

Spain 14

Switzerland 13