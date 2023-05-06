The New Zealand SailGP Team have edged closer to the season grand final. Photo: Ricardo Pinto / SailGP

The New Zealand SailGP Team have moved one step closer to securing their place in the season finale but will be looking for improvements ahead of the final day of the campaign.

Coming into the final event in San Francisco this weekend, the Kiwis sat second on the ladder needing to finish the five fleet races in fifth place or better to confirm their spot in Monday’s US$1m stand-alone race – contested by the top three teams on the leaderboard.

After the opening three races in San Francisco, they are on target to do that.

The New Zealand crew finished the opening day of the event third on the leaderboard, finishing fourth, seventh and third in Sunday’s three races.

Heading into the weekend, the team could have been overtaken by France and Great Britain and missed out on a spot in the grand final race, but while Great Britain had a phenomenal day on the water, France struggled and are at risk of dropping their spot in third on the overall leaderboard – the last spot in the grand final race – to Great Britain.

The crews will have two races on Monday to decide their final placings for the San Francisco event, before the top three teams on the season ladder contest the final race of the season.

The New Zealanders look set to be one of those three teams but will want to tidy up their starts in the final two fleet races. It was an area of concern for the Kiwi team, as they found themselves at the back end of the fleet across the starting line in all three races.

That gave them work to do in every race to make up ground, and on a day where many of the teams struggled with unforced errors, the Kiwis were able to get around the course with some clean sailing.

Their one glaring error came late in the second race, when they were given a penalty for being too close to the Switzerland boat which meant they had to fall behind the Swiss as they rounded the final marker.

That not only saw them move behind Switzerland but having to drop speed opened the door for the Denmark crew to sneak passed them too, dropping the Kiwis from a possible fifth-placed finish to seventh.

Australia, the only team guaranteed to contest the US$1m shootout on Monday, were in fine form in the fleet races as they won two of the three, with Great Britain winning the other.

After the opening day, those two shared the event lead with 28 points, ahead of New Zealand on 19. The San Francisco event will be decided with two fleet races on Monday. The final standings will then be added to the teams’ season tally, with the top three then sailing in the race for US$1m.