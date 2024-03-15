The New Zealand SailGP Team reveal new Black Foils name. Video / New Zealand SailGP Team

It will be business as usual for the New Zealand SailGP Team when the league returns to Christchurch next weekend as Peter Burling makes his return at the helm.

Burling sat out last month’s regatta in Sydney on parental leave, which saw the Kiwi team recruit Australian star and fellow Team New Zealand America’s Cup helmsman Nathan Outteridge to drive in his place.

Outteridge put on a strong performance in the Australian event, reminding people why he got the nickname “the Wind Whisperer” and helping the side into the podium race. The Kiwis ultimately finished third in Sydney, a decent result on paper but one that caused some frustrations as they botched the start in the final.

“I thought the whole team did an exceptional job to do their areas well and make it easy for Nathan stepping in, and Nathan did a really good job,” wing trimmer Blair Tuke told the Herald after the Sydney event.

“From that point of view, the third place is a good one for us this season, but letting that start slip was disappointing. We put ourselves in a great position ... and the final trigger pull, the execution of that let us down.”

It was the second time in as many events that Outteridge replaced a sailor on paternity leave, after he filled in for Denmark driver Nicolai Sehested on Abu Dhabi, though with significantly less success in the light airs of Abu Dhabi than he had with New Zealand.

Speaking on the latest episode of Racing on the Edge, SailGP’s episodical documentary series, Outteridge admitted it was an opportunity that came with some expectation.

“I feel the pressure, I understand the pressure – and it’s like asking a driver who doesn’t have a seat in F1 to come and drive a Mercedes or Red Bull, have some fun and do some hot laps and see how you go.”

The 38-year-old has been in something of a limbo land in SailGP over the past couple of years after the demise of his Japanese team at the beginning of last season.

Outteridge steered the Japanese to two runner-up finishes in SailGP’s first two seasons. But when there weren’t enough boats to go around at the start of season three after the league’s expansion to a 10-team league, the Japanese were excluded based on “logistical and commercial considerations” and the season went ahead with nine teams.

With no driving roles available, Outteridge joined the Swiss team in an advisory role.

A 10th was added for season four this year; Germany joined the fleet with German sailor Erik Heil at the helm.

Outteridge has opened up on his frustrations since his team was dropped by the league.

“It’s been a very hard couple of years for me, to be honest,” Outteridge said.

“To be in a supporting role when you’re in the prime of your career. It’s hard to do that. I hope I’ll be able to find a drive again in the future, but for one reason or another, it’s not happening at the moment.”

However, Outteridge indicated he could be more involved in the league next season, ending the Sydney event with an offer on the table, though it remains to be seen which team that is with.

