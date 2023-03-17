Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

SailGP Christchurch: Baptism of fire awaits Glenn Ashby with Swiss team; Australia hint at strategic sailing

Christopher Reive
By
6 mins to read
Glenn Ashby makes his sailing return at the Christchurch SailGP. Photo / Photosport

Glenn Ashby makes his sailing return at the Christchurch SailGP. Photo / Photosport

Glenn Ashby is set for a baptism of fire on the water of Lyttelton Harbour.

The Australian sailor famously skippered Team New Zealand to America’s Cup glory on the AC50 foiling catamarans in Bermuda in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport