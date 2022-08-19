Peter Burling. Photo / Photosport

By Matt Brown in Copenhagen

A lack of wind has prevented any racing in Copenhagen on day one of SailGP Denmark.

In gloomy drizzly conditions, the breeze failed to build during the broadcast window.

The abandonment means there will be three fleet races tomorrow and no podium race for the top three teams. However, the same number of points will be awarded with the winner of the round determined by who accumulates the most points over the three races.

New Zealand driver Peter Burling was philosophical after a frustrating day on the water.

"It's been a pretty slow day and just with this format means you can't race, but yeah that happens in sport. It's just like rain at the cricket as well," Burling said.

"It just makes tomorrow that much more important and they are going to do three races and no final and the winner of that will take away this event, so it's pretty exciting.

"The stakes are high tomorrow but we are excited by that. It's going to be a really fun day and they have committed to the 24 metre wings already so they are confident there will be a bit of breeze around to do that."

The day had started with a boost for the Kiwis, with rivals Great Britain helmed by Sir Ben Ainslie forced out of the round after damaging their foils in practice. The Brits started the round second overall on 24 points, five behind series leaders Australia and two ahead of New Zealand and Canada.

"You know every point is super critical," Burling said. "We've talked to anyone in this event and they'll say that their main goal is to make the top three the end of the season and missing an event like that is obviously incredibly tough on them. I felt like they were pretty unlucky to hit a rock in 12 metre chartered waters but yeah, it is what it is."

Ainslie explained what happened when they were warming up for practice racing.

"We ran into a rock effectively and carbon fibre and hard rock at about 15 kilometres per hour don't go too well. So, we've suffered a lot of damage to both the rudder and the foil on the starboard side, and I guess most critically to the foil box.

"It's effectively put us out of this event, which is a tough call for the team. So, we've just got to try and knuckle down and come back in St Tropez in a couple of weeks' time and get some momentum back into the season."

The forecast is for winds of between eight and 12 knots with three races scheduled from 1.30am NZT.

Australia lead the overall standings after three rounds on 29 points with Great Britain on 24 and New Zealand and Canada on 22.