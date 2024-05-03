The US SailGP team have come unstuck, reports say the crew are safe. Video / SailGP

A major capsize has put their USA SailGP Team’s participation in this weekend’s Bermuda event in doubt after sustaining damage to their wingsail.

The team capsized early in the day’s final practice race, heading toward the first mark rounding. All athletes on board were accounted for and uninjured, the USA team confirmed, however their outlook for the weekend was less positive.

“All athletes are accounted for and no significant injuries were sustained. The boat has been recovered and damage to the wing is currently being accessed. Further details will be released as they become available,” a team statement said.

“We will update further when we have more information on the damage to the wing and if this has any implications for the weekend.”

Footage showed four of the five crew members on board falling from the cockpit and landing on the wing, with one sailor falling through and hitting the water.

New Zealand SailGP Team driver Peter Burling said it was a scary situation.

“We were just to leeward when it happened. The capsize, not so bad, but seeing the crew all falling on top of the wing was the scary bit for me,” Burling said.

“We were definitely very relieved when we heard they were all safe and sound.”

It’s the second straight event in which an incident in practice racing has been a setback for a team who are in the process of finding their way with a new driver.

In Christchurch, the Great Britain SailGP Team tacked into the line of the Spanish boat during the third practice race. Great Britain driver Giles Scott later said the Spanish had been right in his blindspot when he made the move. The two boats collided but did well to avoid any major damage. Great Britain, being in the wrong, were docked eight points for the season as well as four points for the event, which made their case very hard for the rest of the weekend.

Speaking to the Herald in the lead-up to the event about the importance time on the water was for athletes new to the league, Great Britain strategist Hannah Mills stressed how much of a challenge it was.

“SailGP is so tough for any new person coming in to do a role, particularly the driver,” Mills said.

“The role is really tough because you just don’t get any training time. It’s very, very limited, the time on the boat, and the only window you have to improve really is the racing.”

Crew members are seen falling into the water as the USA SailGP Team capsizes. Photo / SailGP

Scott took over at the wheel from Sir Ben Ainslie late last year, with Bermuda this weekend being just his fifth event. It’s a similar story for the American team, who had a big change in crew when the team was purchased by a new ownership group last year including new driver Taylor Canfield taking the helm.

Missing any of the proper racing this weekend would be a big setback for the American outfit as they looked to make a push toward the top three over the remaining four events of the season. Coming into Bermuda in sixth with 48 points, they are just seven points back from third-placed Spain.

If they are unable to compete in some or all of the races this weekend, they will lose touch with the leading group.

The New Zealand SailGP Team, the Black Foils, sit pretty at the top of the season leaderboard with 68 points, nine clear of second-placed Australia, who had an eight-point deduction to their season tally after a crash during racing in Christchurch.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.