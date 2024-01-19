Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has shot two polar opposite rounds to begin the Dubai Desert Classic — during his opening round he made casual golfers feel a lot better about themselves with a three-putt nightmare.

On the par four 14th, Fox hit his approach shot onto the green about 6m from the hole and looked to have set himself up for a birdie.

It would be best served for the 36-year-old to erase what ensued next from his memory entirely as he proceeded to then take three putts to finish the hole, blowing out to a double bogey.

The three-putt nightmare wasn’t the only time the camera was focused on Fox, with one of the greatest par saves you are likely to see coming on the par-four eighth hole.

After hitting his first three shots into the rough, Fox faced a 32m chip to the hole to make par. Fox delivered a deft touch with the ball rolling all the way into the hole to applause from the crowd.

He would finish the first round with a three-over 75 and looked to be slipping out of contention after just one round.

Yet, in a remarkable turnaround, his second round had him card a blistering five-under 67 to shoot back up the leaderboard, and he will head into the third round tied for 37th.

There is still significant ground to be made on leader American Cam Young who is three shots ahead of the pack at 13 under, but Fox has given himself a chance at a solid placing.







