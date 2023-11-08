Ryan Fox wears a Springboks jersey in South Africa. Photo / DP World Tour

Golfer Ryan Fox has been snugly wrapped in a Springboks jersey for three holes of the pro-am at the latest DP World Tour event overnight after losing a bet.

He donned the jersey at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City after losing a bet to his South African caddy that the All Blacks would win the Rugby World Cup final.

Fox copped the inevitable stick with grace saying: “Had to honour the bet but this did hurt a lot”.

The alternative was his caddy using an All Blacks cover on his yardage book for the rest of the year.

A bet's a bet 🤝@ryanfoxgolfer loses a bet to his caddy meaning he had to play today's Pro-Am in a @Springboks shirt 🇿🇦#NGC2023 https://t.co/bCjxdyyou3 pic.twitter.com/OSoOh3KLTi — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 8, 2023

Fox has had another stellar season in 2023, winning the BMW Championship in September, and sits fourth on the DP Tour season standings heading into this weekend’s penultimate event in South Africa before the season finale in Dubai next week.

He tees off with two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Frenchman Victor Perez tonight. Fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier is also in the field.