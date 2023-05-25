Ryan Fox has continued his run of strong starts on the PGA Tour.
Fox carded a three-under par 67 during the first round of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas to sit in a seventh with 14 other players including the likes of world number one Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. England’s Harry Hall leads after an eight-under 62.
Out on the course early, Fox had three birdies on the back nine after starting on the 10th hole. He dropped a shot with his only bogey at the par four third before a fourth birdie of the day at the sixth.
Earlier this week Fox is backing up from a T-23rd at the PGA Championship at Oak Hills which secured special temporary membership on the PGA Tour for the rest of the season. A strong showing this weekend would help lock-in a tour card for 2024.
He can now secure full status on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season if he earns as many, or more, non-member FedEx Cup points as the 125th placed player in the final 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings and Eligibility Points List. Before this week, he’s sitting around the 123rd mark.
At the Senior PGA Championship, also in Texas, Steven Alker has completed a two-under par 70 as the best of the three New Zealanders, leaving him six strokes off the pace set by Padraig Harrington. Michael Long (four-over) and Michael Campbell (five-over) have work to do to make the cut.
In the Netherlands, Daniel Hillier has carded a two-under par 70 to sit tied for 32nd after the opening round of the latest European Tour event - he’s seven strokes shy of the lead.