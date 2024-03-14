Ryan Fox of New Zealand celebrates after holing his tee shot on the 17th hole for a hole in one during the first round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox of New Zealand celebrates after holing his tee shot on the 17th hole for a hole in one during the first round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made history at one of the most famous holes in golf. In his first appearance at the Players Championship, Fox aced the island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

The hole-in-one came after he carded an eagle on the 16th, becoming the first player to ever to go eagle-eagle at the tournament.

POV: You just saw an ace on 17 🫨 pic.twitter.com/XYj29IHNfz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2024





Ryan Fox is the first player to ever eagle-eagle the 16th and 17th at TPC Sawgrass. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eIsKr7oO0L — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 14, 2024

Fox hit his tee shot by the flag on the 124-yard par three and it rolled back into the hole. He raised his arms to a big celebration from the gallery.

Playing for the first time at TPC Sawgrass, Fox started on the back nine and carded an early birdie at the par five 11th. But back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th saw him slip to one-over. However, he recovered with a brilliant eagle at the par five 16th, landing his second from 180 yards out to within two feet of the hole.

That was followed by the ace at the 17th.

Through 13 holes Fox sits in a share of 10th at three-under. Rory McIlroy is the early leader at eight-under.

Ryan Fox picks his ball out of the hole after holing his tee shot on the 17th hole for a hole in one at TPC Sawgrass. Photo / Getty Images



