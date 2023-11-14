Federal Infrared is the short-priced favourite for New Zealand’s richest greyhound race. Photo credit: Dave Robbie

By Peter Fenemor

Three compelling Group 1 races will be decided during the greyhound code’s night of stars meeting at Addington Raceway on Thursday evening.

The headline event is the $100,000 2023 Springston Hotel New Zealand Cup, with the eight canine athletes drawn to contest the event having come through 520m heats and semi-finals.

Race 8 – 7:47pm $100,000 2023 Springston Hotel New Zealand Cup (Group 1) – 520m

1 Silky Adobe – Matt Roberts PB 29.70 $10 & $2.40 (TAB Final Field)

He produced a determined effort in his semi-final when he was sighted pressing on boldly for his 1.5 length second behind the low-flying Federal Infrared. This son of Dyna Dave and Silky Sock is currently in career-best form, as witnessed by his very sharp 29.70 personal best 520m, clocked three races ago. He does tend to ease away from the rail, therefore the early rush for positions is likely to be key for him.

“He has hit form at the right time, as seen by him reeling off some nice times. His confidence is right up there. It’s hard to know if I want to jump or miss it a bit. There’s a few ways that it can pan out from the traps. Ideally, I’d like to see him sitting in the first three or four going around the first turn. If he’s in clear air down the back, then the big boy can bring it home strongly. He’s pleased me going into the race.” – Matt Roberts.

2 Diamond Alex – Malcolm Grant PB 29.96 $15 & $3.20

There won’t be a dry-eye at Addington if this son of My Redeemer and Cawbourne Leaha secures a podium placing. That’s owing to the sad recent passing of the popular industry participant Lisa Grant. It is magnificent that Diamond Alex takes his place in this NZ Cup field following his strong finishing 29.96 semi victory. The Grants have previously featured in big feature race finals at Addington, as seen when Smash Palace finished third in the 520m $250,000 Gold Band Finance Platinum Paws in 2008, earning the couple a $33,750 stake, prompting them go out for a thoroughly deserved celebration.

“This race is all about keeping Lisa alive for longer. It’s another avenue for us – we were always a team working together. Alex’s draw could be a bit sticky for him, if only he is half a meter quicker out of the boxes. Alex is in super condition – he’s the best I’ve ever had him.

“The other day I found a Platinum Paws race book – it’s uncanny that race was 17 October 2008, Lisa passed on 17 October 2023. It has been a horrendous time; however, it has also been a very humbling period with the terrific support I’ve received from the greyhound community. Hopefully Lisa can guide Alex into clear racing room.” – Malcolm Grant.

3 Blazin’ Master – Lisa Cole PB30.10 $6.50 & $1.85

He has a big race temperament, as seen by his strong 25.67 457m win in the deferred 2023 New Zealand Derby at Cambridge. The Australian-bred son of Mepunga Blazer and Mepunga Molly is just as effective on the two-turn tracks and he has compiled a sound Addington 520m record, including his pair of seconds so far in this series. His 1.75 length semi second to Claws In Zorro came from the same trap he has in this decider.

“He good enough to make his presence felt in this race. He’s capable of coming out running. He has been consistent throughout the series down there and he is thriving in his racing. He will return down there ready to deliver a huge race.” – Brendon Cole.

4 Goldstar Rita – Riley Evans PB 30-02 $18 & $3.50

The Goldstar Racing team have done a tremendous job to qualify this consistent C4 graded chaser for the biggest assignment in her 61-race career. Included has been her sound pair of seconds from poor draws so far in this series The daughter of My Redeemer and Goldstar Coco was gallant in her semi when chasing home the free-wheeling Opawa Hugo when finishing 4.5 lengths astern of him. Her known strength says that she won’t flinch at the business end of this event.

“This is quite a big ask for her being C4 graded. She has to jump handy to the pace and hopefully she’s handy to the leaders when they reach the back mark from where she can bring it home strongly. We are rapt to have our first NZ Cup runner and she’s all set to go.” – Riley Evans.

5 Federal Infrared – Lisa Cole PB 29.73 $1.65 & $1.15

She is currently airborne, as she chases after her eighth consecutive win and the 40th win in her 58th raceday start. This daughter of Aussie Infrared and Flo Jo Focus is seeking revenge after she was gunned down late in last year’s edition of this final. It has been her electric first sectionals that carried her to victory in her 30.07 heat and quick 29.76 semi wins. Using that early asset can see this winner of $256,455 add the thick end of this stake to her earnings.

“Her explosive starts means she keeps on putting space on her rivals during the early stages. She has responded very well with her racing down there, as seen by her quick semi-final time. She has pulled up in great condition and I expect her to go one-better than last year.” – Brendon Cole.

6 Claws In Zorro – Matt Roberts PB 29.99 $10 & $2.40

He oozed class right from the very first time that this son of Fernando Bale and Quistis Bale placed his paws onto a racetrack. 19 races and 11 wins later, he takes his place in the nation’s richest race after a competitive pair of 29.99 and 30.00 wins in his pair of races to date in this series. He is the youngest finalist in this line-up, and he can be expected to be sighted pushing forward during the early rush for positions here.

“We held high hopes for him after he broke in really good. He went through a wee flat patch, however his last six races have been right up there. Once he gets into stride, he has quick second phase acceleration. I’m happy he has drawn underneath Opawa Hugo and hopefully he gets a good track into the race behind Federal Infrared. He’s all set to go.” – Matt Roberts.

7 Opawa Hugo – Dave & Jean Fahey PB 29.75 $4 & $1.35

He has returned from a spell in emphatic style, overcoming a rocky heat passage which is reflected by his 30.40 heat time, then he produced his known pace when galloping powerfully to his 29.95 semi win. His conditioners will present this dual Group 520m race winner in immaculate order, just like they did for their previous 10 NZ Cup winners. There is a touch of emotion attached to this striking white son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Hop following the sad recent passing of part-owner Lavinia Herbert.

“We were pleased with the improvement he showed in his semi and we feel there’s a bit more further improvement in him – he’s still on the way up. His draw could have been worse and if he beats the eight out, he’s a good top three chance.” – Dave Fahey.

8 Opawa Jackson – Jason Dunn PB 30.04 $21 & $3.80

He kicked on stoutly after he was claimed late during the run home by Diamond Alex by a 1.5 length margin after he pressed forward from this trap. That came after he led throughout for his 30.04 heat win. This son of Winsome Opawa and Opawa Lyn races for the Opawa Racing team, who are seeking their fifth NZ Cup winner and their third as breeders. He is presented with swooping claims from his wide draw.

“He’s in the final and the eight can work out alright for him, providing he doesn’t bomb the start like he did last week. There’s a lot of early pace drawn inside him, therefore I’m hoping he can get onto the hip of one of them going into the first turn. I’m happy as anything with him – he just needs early luck in what I consider is a very deep field.” – Jason Dunn.

Reserves

9 Know Speed – Garry Cleeve PB 29.88 $18 & $3.50

He has always displayed potential; however, his lack of early pace has made it a tad tough for him when reaching the higher grades. This son of Mepunga Blazer and Know Jinx was sighted doing his best work at the business end in his semi-final when he rushed home for his 4.75 length third to Federal Infrared. Watch out for him when his mentor steps him up in distance later in his career.

10 Know Expense – Garry Cleeve PB 30.15 $21& $3.80

He is a litter brother to Know Speed who kicked on solidly from a midfield position for his 2.75 length semi third behind Claws In Zorro. Again, his future racing activities would appear to be more suited to the longer race journeys, with his conditioner being an expert in preparing staying greyhounds.



