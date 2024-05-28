Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Rugby’s future in New Zealand at stake: Pivotal vote on governance reform tomorrow

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The All Blacks after winning the 2015 World Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The All Blacks after winning the 2015 World Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

EDITORIAL

As New Zealand Rugby (NZR) approaches a critical juncture, tomorrow’s special general meeting could define the future of the sport for generations to come.

At the heart of this debate lies a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport