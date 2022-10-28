Italy centre Beatrice Rigoni, seen here against the USA, has been named in the starting line-up to play France in Whangārei. Photo / Photosport

Italy centre Beatrice Rigoni, seen here against the USA, has been named in the starting line-up to play France in Whangārei. Photo / Photosport

Even before playing in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, Italy have achieved what their male counterparts haven't - reaching their first playoffs, after finishing runners-up in their pool.

The Azzurre stunned the US in their first game in Whangārei before losing to Canada in Auckland, but came back stronger in their last pool match to beat Japan and book a place in the quarters against France this afternoon.

"France is here to win the World Cup so we know it will be a really tough game. But we go confident in our game, we have nothing to lose. We're happy with how we've played every game and for us, it's really important to enjoy the moment," Italy coach Andrea Di Giandomenico said.

This is the fourth time the two will meet this year, the most ever in a calendar year. Les Bleus won the first two, 39-6 in the Women's Six Nations in March and 21-0 in their first World Cup warm-up in September, before Italy triumphed 26-19 a week later in Biella to end a three-game losing run in the fixture.

This is the first time they meet on the Rugby World Cup stage.

Giandomenico has made four changes to his starting line-up for the quarter-final, with captain Elisa Giordano playing her 60th test for the Azzurre, while winger Maria Magatti will earn her 50th cap.

Fourteen of Italy's starting line-up also started in the win in their last meeting with France on September 9.

Giandomenico said France were stronger both in the forwards and the backs, have a good kicking game as well as the ability to run into space.

"They have many really good ball carriers who run straight and will put pressure on us. Set piece[s] are crucial and breakdown. It's important our players support each other when on attack."

Italy previously took part in the 2002 and 2017 Women's World Cups. Giandomenico said his players were focused on playing well today and growing their game further.

"Six Nations is different because there's round robin but this is the knockout stage. I think in this France is more confident. Three times we've beaten France in the Six Nations, also in a warm-up game in September but those results don't matter come the quarter-finals."

Whatever the outcome of the match, he said the World Cup has been a fantastic experience because it created pathways for players and the coaching group in terms of expressing their talent, managing energy levels and the importance of working together.

Lucia Gai returns at tighthead for her first appearance for Italy since the opening win over the US, with Sara Seye dropping to the bench.

Halfback Sofia Stefan will start for the Azzurre in their quarter-final clash against France. Photo / Tania Whyte

Valeria Fedrighi comes into the second row in place of the suspended Sara Tounesi and will partner Giordana Duca.

The final change to the pack sees Isabella Locatelli named at openside flanker in place of Giada Franco, who is going through return-to-play protocols.

In the backline, the only change is at halfback with Sofia Stefan to start and Italy's most-capped player Sara Barattin to play off the bench.

The other six players will start for the fourth match running at the tournament.

Scottish official Hollie Davidson will take charge of her 25th test as referee. This will be the second time she referees the Italy and France fixture, having overseen France's 45-10 victory in the 2010 Women's Six Nations.

Italy will be the higher-ranked of the sides for the first time if they beat France, climbing to a new high of fourth. The Azzurre could climb as high as second were they to win by more than 15 points, in tandem with a New Zealand loss by the same margin and defeat for Canada.

France could fall as low as seventh depending on other results.

• The Italy-France quarter-final at the Northland Events Centre kicks off at 4.30pm, followed by the Black Ferns-Wales knockout at 7.15pm. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at tickets2021.rugbyworldcup.com. Free shuttle buses will run to and from the venue.

Details can be found at www.whangareinz.com/Holiday/Discover-Whangarei/Rugby-World-Cup/Free-buses.