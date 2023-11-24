Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Which schools produce the most All Blacks? Unveiling the rugby legacy of New Zealand’s First XVs

Luke Kirkness
By
10 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

The pathway to the top in New Zealand rugby often starts on the school grounds, and for kids who want to become All Blacks or Black Ferns, some schools have a richer history of delivering Luke Kirkness looks at the numbers.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby