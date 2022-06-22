The All Black squad arrives at Bay of Islands Airport at the start of their three-day Northland visit. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The All Black squad arrives at Bay of Islands Airport at the start of their three-day Northland visit. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of the warmest airport welcomes the All Blacks have ever received - that was the verdict of captain Sam Cane after the team touched down in Kerikeri at the start of a three-day Northland visit.

The 35-strong squad landed at Bay of Islands Airport just before 11am on Wednesday to a rousing haka, pōwhiri and waiata performed by students from Kerikeri's high and primary schools.

After an exchange of speeches Cane was presented with a carved taiaha and, once the formalities were complete, the players were mobbed by fans eager to meet their rugby heroes.

"We've been to numerous airports all around the world and this welcome certainly stands out," Cane said.

The gift of a powerfully symbolic taiaha from local hapū Ngāti Rēhia was "hugely humbling".

Kerikeri High School student Ngataua Brown presents All Black captain Sam Cane with a carved taiaha while Ngati Rehia kaiarahi (leader) Kipa Munro recites a karakia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"I've never experienced anything like that. To have a warm welcome like this and receive a beautiful taonga at this time, just leading into the Irish series, is awesome for us," Cane said.

"We're really excited to be here. We believe it's the perfect preparation. It's a chance to come together in a relaxed place, but one that really supports us."

Cane said in recent years the All Blacks had made a point of travelling to small rural communities after the Super Rugby season, to reconnect players who'd been competing in five different teams and meld them back into one national squad.

It was also a chance, once the hard work was done, to mix with locals and - with any luck - get in a bit of fishing.

Students from Kerikeri Primary and Kerikeri High perform waiata as the All Blacks file into Bay of Islands Airport. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The taiaha was carved by Renata Tane and named Te Pou o Manako, Manako being one of the original names for Kerikeri.

Ngāti Rēhia kaiarahi (leader) Kipa Munro said it represented his people's hopes, dreams and aspirations, and would help the All Blacks "rise up and do that last little bit of mahi" they needed to win.

"We know you're under enough pressure already. All we ask is that you go out there and do your best," Munro said.

Afterwards, the players were surrounded by fans young and old demanding selfies and autographs - on bits of paper, on shoes, on foreheads.

Ten-year-old Tyler Patrick meets his favourite All Black, first five-eighth Beauden Barrett. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Tyler Patrick was thrilled to meet Beauden Barrett, his favourite All Black thanks to his all-round playing, kicking and tackling skills.

"I've never seen them up close before. They're even bigger than I expected."

Patrick confessed to being nervous at first about performing in front of his rugby heroes.

"But I was really proud to be in the pōwhiri for them," he said.

Kaikaranga Meri Rihari (right) and Waimarie Munro grab a selfie with All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kauri Kingi, 14, who persuaded Barrett to sign her forehead, was similarly awed about performing during yesterday's welcome.

"It was nerve-wracking but it felt special. They're really nice too, all of them," Kingi said.

The players are staying in Paihia and are due to be welcomed at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Thursday afternoon.

From 9.30-11am on Friday they will hold a public training session at Kerikeri Sports Complex, next to the Heritage Bypass. They will return to Auckland later that day.