Under-20 World Cup: New Zealand edge France with late penalty

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
New Zealand players react during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 win over France in Stellenbosch, South Africa.. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand have pulled off a late victory over France at the under-20 world championships with the winning penalty coming in the final play of the game in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Rico Simpson converted the winning penalty from wide left of the uprights in windy conditions to ensure a 27-26 win, although there was confusion about whether the ball went through the posts at first before replays confirmed the kick was successful.

The Baby Blacks came back from an 11-0 halftime deficit to lead 24-21 with six minutes before France reclaimed the lead.

France flanker Joe Quere Karaba pounced on a New Zealand charge-down at midfield, breaking on the counter-attack before off-loading to winger Mathis Ferte to score in the righthand corner.

New Zealand scored four second half tries with Aki Tuivailala, Stanley Solomon, Dylan Pledger and Manumaua Letiu all dotting over with Simpson finishing with nine points.

The win leaves New Zealand sitting top of Pool A with their final group game against bottom-placed Spain to come.

France have won the last three under-20 tournaments but will need a strong showing against Wales to make the semifinals with only one second-placed side from the three pools advancing.

“That last kick...what a thriller,” New Zealand skipper Vernon Bason said after the win.

“It took the full 80 to get back into this game and it was a true testament to our boys. We had to earn the right to go through France...we had to play the All Black way, play the Kiwi way.”







