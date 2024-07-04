New Zealand players react during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 win over France in Stellenbosch, South Africa.. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand have pulled off a late victory over France at the under-20 world championships with the winning penalty coming in the final play of the game in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Rico Simpson converted the winning penalty from wide left of the uprights in windy conditions to ensure a 27-26 win, although there was confusion about whether the ball went through the posts at first before replays confirmed the kick was successful.

The Baby Blacks came back from an 11-0 halftime deficit to lead 24-21 with six minutes before France reclaimed the lead.

France flanker Joe Quere Karaba pounced on a New Zealand charge-down at midfield, breaking on the counter-attack before off-loading to winger Mathis Ferte to score in the righthand corner.

New Zealand scored four second half tries with Aki Tuivailala, Stanley Solomon, Dylan Pledger and Manumaua Letiu all dotting over with Simpson finishing with nine points.