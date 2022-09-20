Te Awamutu Sub-Union and New Zealand Army teams after the Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union centenary match at Albert Park. Photo / Arthur Uden

Albert Park played host to two matches on Saturday in celebration of the Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union centenary.

The sub-union is made up of the local clubs Kihikihi, Ōhaupō, Ōtorohanga, Pirongia, Te Awamutu Marist and Te Awamutu Sports.

During the last 25 years, the Te Awamutu team has been the most prominent team in the Peace Cup competition region which encompasses the Central North Island.

The curtain-raiser saw a well-supported match between the current Te Awamutu College 1st XV and a past selection of Te Awamutu College 1st XV players.

A handful of 2021 Te Awamutu College 1st XV players joined the current side to give them more numbers and performed a haka to kick off proceedings.

After a 7-7 tie at half-time, the young bucks came away with the win 26-19.

Te Awamutu College Present 1st XV halfback Max Shaw looks to feed the scrum in the match against Te Awamutu College Past 1st XV. Photo / Jesse Wood

Among the players to stand out for the current side were 2021 captain Ryley Emery, speedster Adam Kelly and halfback Max Shaw.

The rolling subs paid off for the past side, who brought a full team of impact off the bench.

Tries for the present side were scored by Sam Denize, Emery, Callum Hall and Kelly.

Players to score for the past XV were Jordan Baillie, Baylee Davies and Graham Wade.

Baillie also acquired a yellow card at the end of the match.

Community sport director and organiser of the college face-off Ollie Ward says that it was an awesome day.

"The crowd was huge, and there was amazing support from the community! The young boys held their own throughout the game and left a few old boys sore the next day," he said.

"We're looking to make this an annual thing, at the same time each year. We would love to get all the past coaches and managers to attend each year."

The Te Awamutu College Present 1st XV bench looks on. Photo / Jesse Wood

The main match between the Te Awamutu Sub-Union and the New Zealand Army followed.

This match had been several years in the making, as it was due to be played in 2021, but Covid had had other ideas.

Pre-game, the current 1st XV laid down a haka on behalf of the Sub-Union, and the Army side replied to the challenge with their own haka.

Emery, Ryan McNeil and Jake Pitcon took the bench for Te Awamutu after also playing in the college derby.

The first 40 minutes were a close affair, with Te Awamutu up 7-5 at the break thanks to a brilliant Te Kapa Crown (Ōtorohanga) try, converted by George Poolman (Te Awamutu Sports).

The second half saw the Army pull away to win 22-12, with Te Awamutu's only other score coming when Crown picked up his second try.

Te Awamutu Sub-Union centre Te Kapa Crown scores one of his two tries against the New Zealand Army. Photo / Arthur Uden

Post-match, the special edition centenary game jerseys were auctioned off.

Jerseys 1-15 were on auction for the public to bid on, while over $4000 was raised from each reserve jersey to be split between local charities and voluntary organisations, including Te Awamutu Rugby Referees Association, Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Sub-Union, St John, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the New Zealand Rugby Foundation.

One auction winner had the choice of where their money went to, and chose the Te Awamutu College Rugby Club.

The highest bid was over $1600 for jersey No 21, with proceeds to be donated to the Te Awamutu RSA for the Poppy Trust.

Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union president Andrew Young made sure that the centenary wouldn't be forgotten, and his hard work paid off with this exciting day of rugby.

'Overall, the match was very tight and it was good to see that. You always want a close match," said Andrew.

"Both hakas were awesome. You could feel the energy that both sides had."

He said that he was happy with the result of his years of planning and that it was well worth the wait.

"It was five years in the making from when I had the idea for the Te Awamutu Sub-Union 100 years. I've been able to get contacts throughout the years, and with the delay, I've been able to make more contacts."

The NZ Army donated a framed jersey to Te Awamutu and also received a centenary jersey in return.

Te Awamutu Sub-Union No 8 Carl Finlay fends off the New Zealand Army defence. Photo / Arthur Uden

The Army jersey is currently on display at Te Awamutu Farm Source on Sloane St.

Now that the Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union have a relationship with the NZ Army, they also hope to make the game an annual fixture.

Andrew says that Army team were "very impressed with the town, the people and the area".

He says that Te Awamutu hope to travel to Linton to play next year's match and he will head down in November to have a meeting with them about next season.

The Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union would like to thank Te Awamutu Referees Association life-member and Vietnam War veteran Ross Wardlaw, who has donated a bullet shell to be engraved for the winner of this new fixture.

This was inspired by a story of the Peace Cup also being played overseas during World War II.

The Auckland Star reported on January 2, 1945, that soldiers from the 23rd Battalion representing Pukekohe and Matamata played for the "Peace Cup" in Cairo, Egypt, with Pukekohe winning 3-0.

The trophy was made from a six-pounder shell case inscribed, "Peace Cup, Italy, 1944", implying there had been earlier games when the New Zealand Division was in Italy from 1943-44.

The Sub-Union would also like to thank the Te Awamutu RSA for their continued support after providing the Army team with breakfast on Saturday.

The Army brought along their military vehicles, "RVs", to both the RSA and Albert Park, which were a big attraction for the public.

The Sub-Union now look to 2023, when the Te Awamutu Rugby Referees Association will celebrate their centenary.

If anyone has Te Awamutu Sub-Union/Peace Cup team photos, please bring them in to the Te Awamutu Courier office on Sloane St to scan and add to the Te Awamutu Sub-Union records, as all old photos have been lost. Alternatively, email photos to teawamutu.sport@nzme.co.nz.

To check out the match replays, search for Bev's Broadcasting on YouTube.