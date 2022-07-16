Taradale retain club rugby's biggest prize

Taradale and supporters celebrate defending the Maddison Trophy. Photo Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

Taradale retained the Ray White Maddison Trophy with a 33-28 golden point win over Napier Tech in the premier men's rugby final on Saturday afternoon at McLean Park.

The final could not have started better for the defending champions with left winger Majella Tufuga breaking down the sideline for the opening try in the first minute of play.

Napier Tech were not dissuaded and they quickly worked their way into Taradale's red zone through the forwards.

A succession of penalties saw them earn a scrum five metres out and number eight Gilgal Malasia dotted down a pushover try to tie the scores.

He made it 10-5 just seconds later, running way for another try in the corner after an intercept following the restart.

Tech's scrum looked dominant at times, but one set piece in their own half saw the ball squeeze out and Taradale get their first phases inside the 22 metre line.

They kept it tight and prop Lolani Faleiva crashed his way over the tryline to make it 12-10 in the 20th minute.

Tech defend against a Taradale attack. Photo Paul Taylor

The next ten minutes were evenly matched, with Tech relying on their set piece and forward pack and Taradale finding success through their gamebreaking runners across the park.

Napier halfback Sheridan Rangihuna put his box kick to good use and the Taradale receiver was penalised for holding on to the ball.

That allowed right winger Xavier McCorkindale to slot a penalty goal and put Tech back in front 13-12.

Taradale responded in impressive fashion with Majella Tufuga finishing off a break that started in their own half for his second try of the game.

They threatened another try before halftime but prop Sam Combs lost the ball forward when reaching out for the tryline.

First five eighths Ezra Malo did knock over a close range penalty goal to make Taradale's lead nine points at halftime.

Napier Tech came out on fire and immediately marched to the tryline where prop Tim Farrell smashed over in the second minute.

Taradale rose to the challenge though, defending well before regaining possession and advancing into the 22.

Substitute first five eighths Brad Truesdale kicked two straight penalty goals to put Taradale eight points clear by the 58th minute.

Tech's Timothy Farrell scores with Mark Braidwood in support. Photo Paul Taylor

Napier struck back with a McCorkindale penalty kick of their own to get the margin back within a try into the last 10 minutes.

Tech second five eighths Jayden Stok broke within five metres of the tryline but his attempted offload was intercepted by Majella Tufuga who was then forced over the sideline.

They were laying siege to the Taradale tryline before prop Mark Braidwood crashed over in the 75th minute.

McCorkindale missed his first kick of the day with the conversion, leaving the scores locked at 28-all.

Stok did well to come down with a Sheridan Rangihuna box kick and Napier Tech were awarded a penalty in the final moments with Taradale caught not rolling away.

McCorkindale missed again, sending the game to extra time.

A big run from Lolani Faleiva put Taradale straight on the front foot and centre Kienan Higgins scored the clinching try from close range a couple of phases later.

The Maddison Trophy decider was the fifth of the weekend's Hawke's Bay mens club rugby finals.

In the earlier Saturday games, Hastings won the Tom Mulligan Cup by beating Waipawa 29-22 in the Division Two final and Napier Tech's Colts side won the Pat Ryan Memorial Trophy over Clive Colts.

Clive's Division Three side won the Maury Cody Cup with a 15-10 victory over Taradale in the final on Friday night after MAC defeated Porangahau 28-24 in the Division One final to win the Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy.