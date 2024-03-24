Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Super Rugby’s players and coaches have a job to do in making it a better product - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
The Blues outplayed the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday night, extending their historic losing streak to 0-5. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION

On a weekend made tougher, in New Zealand and Fiji at least, by inclement weather, there was a sharp reminder that as much as rugby needs to rethink some of its archaic laws,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby