Patrick Tuipulotu hailed the electric atmosphere at Eden Park as a monster crowd witnessed a pulsating clash between the Blues and Hurricanes and suggested more games should be played earlier.

The Super Rugby Pacific match, won 31-27 by the home side, kicked off at 4.35pm on Saturday and served up a spectacle that left all 25,900 fans on the edge of their seats. With eight tries scored, multiple lead changes and big tackles, the showdown showcased the best of New Zealand rugby talent.

Despite missing key players, both teams displayed grit and determination, keeping the outcome uncertain until the final whistle. The Hurricanes tested the Blues’ defensive resolve with the crowd erupting in anticipation during the nail-biting closing stages.

The victory further solidified the Blues’ status as title contenders. With their eighth consecutive win and 11th in a row at Eden Park, the side now find themselves in pole position for securing home advantage in the upcoming finals.

“It was awesome,” Tuipulotu said about the crowd post-match. “We couldn’t really hear ourselves speak when we came into a huddle a few times.

“Awesome time to play a game. Awesome weather, despite the cold, and hopefully we can get the ball rolling to have that more because we certainly felt the energy. It certainly felt like the crowd enjoyed it, too.”

A crowd shot of the fans at Eden Park for yesterday afternoon's clash between the Blues and Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw agreed: “I’m pretty sure the 26,000 was not a coincidence with the 4.30pm [kick-off]. It gives people time to get home, get a feed... brilliant.”

Blues’ first five-eighths Harry Plummer emerged as a standout performer in the enthralling clash, orchestrating the team’s attacking play with composure. His accurate kicking was instrumental in guiding the Blues to victory.

Asked about the team’s strategy of opting for attacking kicks to the corner instead of taking penalty conversions, Plummer told Sky Sport NZ the Blues’ intent to take the game to the Hurricanes. “I think against a side like the Hurricanes, we had the mindset that you’ve got to take it to them,” Plummer stated. “They’re a team that’s been frontrunners for the past couple of years and so physical, and we felt like we could try and give them a run for their money up front.”

Reflecting on the unfortunate injury to fellow playmaker Stephen Perofeta, Plummer expressed gratitude for the opportunity to step up and lead the team. “It’s unfortunate for some people, obviously Stevie, but it gives me an opportunity and I’ve loved every minute of it. Us at the Blues, it’s next cab off the rank, you’re just expected to do your job.”

The match was not without its casualties. Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan suffered a cruel blow midway through the first half. In his first match back in six weeks following a PCL injury, Sullivan collapsed to the turf without being touched while returning the ball with another knee ligament issue that could end his season.

Despite the defeat, Laidlaw remained optimistic about his team’s performance, emphasising the resilience displayed by his players in the face of adversity. With tough fixtures ahead, the Hurricanes are determined to bounce back and secure vital wins as they aim for playoff contention.

“The way we hung in there was really encouraging,” Laidlaw said. “To have the opportunity to win it at the end was good. The way the players who had to step up did that. As we continue to try and build depth in the team that’s really encouraging. We’re frustrated and disappointed to lose but I’m actually quite excited around what I’ve seen tonight.

“They’re a big powerful team and once they get on the front foot they can stay there. How you stop that will be a big part of the review. We would have probably felt like we’d snuck it if we got it at the end. The Blues deserved it.

“If you’re good enough to get those home playoff games at home that’d be nice. We’ll dust ourselves off. There’s some tough games to come.”

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.



