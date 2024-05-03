Leigh Halfpenny says he's excited to finally get a chance to play for the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images

Leigh Halfpenny says he's excited to finally get a chance to play for the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images

It’s a case of better late than never for Crusaders’ recruit Leigh Halfpenny.

After making the move south to Super Rugby from Scarlets in the off-season, 35-year-old Halfpenny has traded Llanelli for Christchurch in order to get a taste of playing in the southern hemisphere.

You’d be hard pressed to find a Super Rugby debutant with more experience than Halfpenny. Since his professional debut in 2006, he’s accrued more than 200 appearances at club level, and 101 tests for Wales to go with four caps for the British and Irish Lions.

However, the Wales great has been forced to be patient for his chance to trade the red of Wales for the red of the Crusaders, with a chest injury in February keeping him sidelined before being named at fullback to face the Reds on Saturday.

But even with a career as accomplished as that, Halfpenny admits to feeling the pressure to live up to the standards of the seven-time reigning champions as they bid to continue their resurgence.

“There’s definitely nerves,” he professed. “Like every match, it’s just a case of keeping a lid on them.

“I like to think they’re excitement. I’m really excited to get it done on the field, and play for the Crusaders.”

Following on from last weekend’s shutout of the Melbourne Rebels, Halfpenny’s return couldn’t be more timely for the Crusaders, who have been hit hard by injuries in 2024.

After being expected to provide competition for All Black Will Jordan at fullback this year, neither have been able to take the field yet due to injury.

The pair’s unavailability has come as part of a raft of absentees for the Crusaders, who’ve also been without the likes of Braydon Ennor (knee) and Fergus Burke (Achilles) for the season, while Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder and Tamaiti Williams have also been limited.

Now, though, coach Rob Penney hopes the Welshman will be able to help the Crusaders’ push to sneak into the top eight, and the Super Rugby playoffs.

“Part of the recruitment process with Leigh was getting a world-class performer in the backfield with our younger players,” said Penney.

“Once we lost Will, that was the hope, that we could have his presence. The boys that have done a job in the back three up until now have been tremendous.

Leigh Halfpenny his all smiles after an appearance for Wales in 2020. Photo / Photosport

“But Leigh now gets an opportunity to have a go at Super Rugby. He’s excited about that.

“[He’s a] 100-test Welshman. What a way for him and his family to celebrate at home, 430 on Saturday afternoon with sun on his back, [he’s] not used to that in Wales.

“And being able to contribute to the upward rise of this group.”

At 35, Halfpenny was never expected to be a long-term option for the Crusaders, hence signing a one-year deal to play in Christchurch.

But with only five games left in the regular season, and no guarantee of reaching the playoffs unless there’s a significant upswing in results, Halfpenny isn’t thinking about what the future might hold.

“We’ll have to see what happens,” he added. “My focus has just been on getting the rehab right, getting fit, and getting back on the field.

“I’m just focusing on [Saturday’s] game. I’m hugely excited about that.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



