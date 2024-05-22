Stephen Perofeta, Mark Tele'a and Rieko Ioane all return for the Blues this week. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Chiefs team to face Hurricanes

Continuity is the word of the week for Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, who has named an unchanged run-on side as they prepare to host the Hurricanes on Friday night.

The only changes in the teams come on the bench, where Tyrone Thompson (hooker) and Sione Ahio (prop) provide cover for the front row, with halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi also joining the pine.

“We have selected a largely unchanged side from our game against the Rebels. Although we made progress in a couple of areas, we were largely underwhelmed by our own performance and continuity of selection gives an opportunity for those involved to make the necessary shifts required,” McMillan said.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Jared Proffit

18. Sione Ahio

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Hurricanes team to face Chiefs

Jordie Barrett returns to captain the Hurricanes this week as they visit the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday night.

The Hurricanes’ second five-eighths takes over as captain with Brad Shields unavailable for selection as is among a bunch of players returning to the 23 this week.

Xavier Numia (loosehead prop), Isaia Walker-Leawere (lock), T.J. Perenara (halfback), Brett Cameron (first five-eighths), Billy Proctor (centre), Josh Moorby (right wing) Ruben Love (fullback) all return to their regular roles in the starting team. With Shields unavailable, Devan Flanders moves out to the blindside with Brayden Iose starting at No 8, while Peter Lakai replaces Du’Plessis Kirifi (unavailable for selection) at openside.

Tighthead prop Pasilio Tosi also joins the starting side with Tyrel Lomax still out of action, replacing Siale Lauaki in the role.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Raymond Tuputupu

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Justin Sangster

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett (c)

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Caleb Delany

20. Te Kamaka (TK) Howden

21. Richard Judd

22. Peter Umaga-Jensen

23. Salesi Rayasi

Jordie Barrett will captain the Hurricanes this week. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika team to face Waratahs

Moana Pasifika have made two changes to their starting XV for their clash against the Waratahs in Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

Halfback Aisea Halo will start in place of Jonathan Taumateine, while Pepesana Patafilo starts at centre in place of Henry Taefu who moves back to the bench.

On the bench, Tomasi Maka and Siaosi Nginingini join the matchday squad.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Aisea Halo

10. William Havili

11. Neria Fomai

12. Julian Savea

13. Pepesana Patafilo

14. Fine Inisi

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Tomasi Maka

17. Tevita Langi

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Alamanda Motuga

21. Siaosi Nginingini

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Henry Taefu

Crusaders team to face Blues

A trio of All Blacks will return for the Crusaders’ clash against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night in their penultimate home game of the season.

Ethan Blackadder (openside flanker), Tamaiti Williams (bench prop) and Dallas McLeod (bench backline cover) will all suit up for the local derby, with Levi Aumua (centre) also returning to the squad after missing last week’s loss to the Brumbies.

Blackadder’s return sees Tom Christie return to a bench role, while Codie Taylor retains the captaincy in Scott Barrett’s absence.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (c)

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Antonio Shalfoon

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. Fergus Burke

11. Sevu Reece

12. David Havili

13. Levi Aumua

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Tamaiti Williams

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tom Christie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Taha Kemara

23. Dallas McLeod

David Havili will continue at second five-eighths for the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Blues team to face Crusaders

After a false start last week, Stephen Perofeta is again tipped to make his return from a shoulder injury in the Blues clash against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

He will make his return at fullback as Harry Plummer retains the No 10 jersey, Rieko Ioane (concussion) returns at centre, Patrick Tuipulotu (workload management) returns at lock, and Mark Tele’a (workload management) returns on the right wing.

Vern Cotter has also reworked his loose forward trio this week, opting for a starting combination of Akira Ioane, Adrian Choat and Hoskins Sotutu with Cameron Suafoa coming off the bench.

Lucas Cashmore (hamstring), Finlay Christie (groin), Caleb Clarke (managing workload), Meihana Grindlay (finger), Bryce Heem (calf), Jordan Lay (ankle, season), Marcel Renata (calf), Zarn Sullivan (knee), Dalton Papali’i (managing workload) and Laghlan McWhannell (concussion protocol) were all unavailable for selection.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Adrian Choat

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. A.J. Lam

12. Corey Evans

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. P.J. Sheck

19. Josh Beehre

20. Cameron Suafoa

21. Sam Nock

22. Cole Forbes

23. Caleb Tangitau

Highlanders team to face Fijian Drua

The Highlanders will be bolstered by the return of seasoned campaigners Billy Harmon and Jona Nareki as they prepare to host the Fijian Drua in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon.

Harmon returns to start at No 8, with Nareki on the left wing, while Ajay Faleafaga starts at first five-eighths with Cam Millar ruled out. In the midfield, Sam Gilbert will cover for the injured Tanielu Tele’a, who sustained a knee injury in last week’s match against the Blues, while Jake Te Hiwi shifts to centre.

Connor Garden-Bachop, Matt Whaanga, Daniel Lienert-Brown, and Max Hicks all join the bench, while Nikora Broughton shifts to the pine with Harmon returning.

Kickoff: Sunday 2.05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium

1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (co-captain)

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Ajay Faleafaga

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Jake Te Hiwi

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Max Hicks

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Matt Whaanga

23. Connor Garden-Bachop



