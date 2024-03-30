The Blues Women have handed Chiefs Manawa their first loss of the season, running out to a 40-26 win in Hamilton.
- The visitors opened the scoring early with a try through Aldora Itunu in the 11th minute.
- The Blues led 28-14 at halftime, scoring three tries in 15 minutes to hold a comfortable lead.
- Maiakawanakaulani Roos extended the lead early in the second half when a behind-the-back flick pass from a Chiefs player fell into her hands just metres from the try line.
- The Chiefs hit back with tries through Krystal Murray and Chelsea Semple, but the Blues had the final say through Cheyenne Tuli-Fale.