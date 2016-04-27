Chiefs halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow has suffered a setback in his pursuit of an All Blacks return. Photo / Getty

Chiefs halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow has suffered a setback in his pursuit of an All Blacks return. Photo / Getty

Chiefs halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow's All Blacks ambitions have been hit by a broken hand which will rule him out of the game until after the June test window.

Kerr-Barlow suffered the injury during his team's 28-27 victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington last weekend when his fist made contact with Aaron Cruden's head during a tackle.

Cruden suffered a cut head during the incident but carried on, as did Kerr-Barlow, only for the fracture to be diagnosed recently.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie confirmed the injury to media today.

It is the latest in a series of injuries for Kerr-Barlow, who has already missed several matches this season due to concussion.

Adding to Rennie's injury issues, wing James Lowe and midfielder Charlie Ngatai are again unavailable due to shoulder injuries.

Chiefs team to play the Sharks at Yarrow Stadium on Friday, kick-off 7.35pm is: Damian McKenzie, Toni Pulu, Seta Tamanivalu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sam McNicol, Aaron Cruden (c), Brad Weber, Michael Leitch, Sam Cane (c), Taleni Seu, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Hiroshi Yamashita, Hika Elliot, Mitchell Graham. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Siate Tokolahi, Kane Hames, James Tucker, Lachlan Boshier, Kayne Hammington, Andrew Horrell, Shaun Stevenson.

Sharks: Willie Le Roux, JP Pietersen, Paul Jordaan, Andre Esterhuizen, Lwazi Mvovo, Garth April, Michael Claassens, Daniel du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Keegan Daniel (C), Stephan Lewies, Etienne Oosthuizen, Lourens Adriaanse, Kyle Cooper, Dale Chadwick. Reserves: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Thomas du Toit, Coenie Oosthuizen, Hyron Andrews, Jean Deysel, Stefan Ungerer, Joe Pietersen, Odwa Ndungane.