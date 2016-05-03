McKenzie decision to stay a boost for Chiefs

Damian McKenzie. Photo / Getty

Damian McKenzie, one of the form backs of Super Rugby despite his age and size, has re-committed to the Chiefs for the next two seasons.

The decision by the 21-year-old to stay at the Chiefs, despite playing fullback instead of his preferred first-five position, is a coup for the team and coach Dave Rennie.

The 1.75m and 80kg player has set the competition alight this year - he leads the statistics in terms of tries scored, defenders beaten, metres, points and carries.

He said the environment and quality of the coaches were key factors in his decision to re-sign.

"I'm really pleased with my decision to sign on with the Chiefs for another two years. I've enjoyed the shift up to Hamilton and my time with the Chiefs. The team environment is one of a kind and the wider organisation has been very helpful with my transition and career so far."

Rennie said: "We're absolutely rapt that Damian's committed here long-term. He's an impressive young man - competitive and resilient with a skillset to rival anyone in the competition. He plays with a free spirit, is courageous and is a pleasure to coach."

The Gore-born McKenzie, a star with the New Zealand under-20s, made his Super Rugby debut last year.