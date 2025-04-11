All the action as the Chiefs travel to Sydney to face the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium

Chiefs team to face the Waratahs

Damian McKenzie will return to fullback for the Chiefs in their clash against the Waratahs in Sydney this weekend, with Josh Jacomb starting in the No 10 jersey.

That sees Shaun Stevenson move out to the right wing, with Emoni Narawa on the bench. There’s a change in midfield too, with Gideon Wrampling starting at centre and Daniel Rona on the bench.

In the pack, Samisoni Taukei’aho starts at hooker, while Tupou Vaa’i’s return to the run-on XV sees Naitao Ah Kuoi move to the bench.

The loose trio sees Luke Jacobson shift to openside flanker, with Simon Parker at No 8 and Samipeni Finau starting on the blindside.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Simon Parker 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Gideon Wrampling 14. Shaun Stevenson 15. Damian McKenzie.

Bench: 16. Bradley Slater 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Xavier Roe 22. Daniel Rona 23. Emoni Narawa.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (leg), Josh Lord (knee), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Wallace Sititi (knee).