Anton Lienert-Brown dives over to score a try against the Highlanders. Photo / photosport.nz

Chiefs 52

Highlanders 28

The Chiefs juggernaut keeps on rolling.

Now 11 rounds into the Super Rugby Pacific season, the Hamilton team are yet to drop a game, the Highlanders being their latest conquest as they travelled to Dunedin to claim a 52-28 win on Friday night.

It continued an impressive run for the Chiefs, who have proven they can win a game by any means.

Under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, it was their ability to strike from anywhere on the field that saw the Highlanders unravel.

“It feels pretty good,” Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber told Sky Sport of maintaining their unbeaten record.

“We had to work pretty bloody hard for it. Most of our tries probably came from counter-attack; not a lot from our phase-play stuff, but when you’re under the roof you’ve got to let these backs do their thing.”

Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa and Damian McKenzie all saw their immaculate form continue with moments of brilliance on the counter-attack, while the locking duo of Tupou Vaa’i and Naitoa Ah Kuoi impressed in the contact areas. Ah Kuoi, in particular, made the most of a rare start in place of injured Brodie Retallick, especially at the breakdown where he won three turnovers.

It took the visitors some time to get going, however. After an error in the opening phases welcomed the Highlanders into attacking territory, it was some time before the Chiefs had some decent possession.

In those early moments of dominance, the Highlanders were able to crash through the Chiefs defence through prop Ethan de Groot – who was among the hosts’ best.

De Groot’s try would turn out to be a rare moment in which the Highlanders were able to capitalise on field position, as although they had several opportunities deep in Chiefs territory, too often they were unable to come away with points.

As the visitors found their way into the game, they began to play with freedom. If there was some space to exploit, they would attack it – often regardless of where on the field they were.

After early exit plays let them down, the Chiefs’ counter-attack became their best weapon – starting with a long run from Narawa who was put into a hole by McKenzie and ran around two defenders, before pushing another off to score.

The following 10 minutes saw the Chiefs cross through Stevenson – finishing off a beautiful chip from Daniel Rona – and Anton Lienert-Brown to lead 21-7 in a game they had largely been on the back foot in until that point.

While some sharp work from Aaron Smith kept the Highlanders in touch, Chiefs tries either side of halftime saw the visitors maintain their healthy lead.

That was the way the game continued; if the Highlanders ever found a reason for their tails to go up, the Chiefs pulled the rug out from under them before too long.

Ultimately, the visitors were able to maintain their unblemished record and win their 10th match of the season, while the Highlanders’ record dropped to 3-7 and are at risk of falling outside the top eight.

Chiefs 52 (Daniel Rona 2, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Dyer, Brad Weber tries; Damian McKenzie 7 cons, pen)

Highlanders 28 (Ethan de Groot, Aaron Smith, Sam Gilbert, Shannon Frizell tries; Gilbert 4 cons)

HT: 28-14