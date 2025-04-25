All the action as the Chiefs host the Western Force in Mount Maunganui.

The Chiefs have mixed news on the injury front for their encounter with the Western Force on Friday.

Following a knee injury at the end of 2024, breakout All Blacks star Wallace Sititi has made an early return and will come off the bench as Tauranga’s Bay Oval makes its Super Rugby debut.

Sititi’s inclusion, though, is offset by the loss of Damian McKenzie. The 30-year-old has suffered what the Chiefs have described as a hand injury and he has been replaced in the No 10 jersey by Josh Jacomb.

Jacomb will combine with Cortez Ratima at halfback, who takes Xavier Roe’s spot in the starting side.

Elsewhere, Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the starting XV after coming off the bench in last weekend’s win over the Highlanders.

Lienert-Brown’s move comes as a result of a foot injury to Leroy Carter, which also means Daniel Rona moves from centre to the wing.

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho returns to the starting side, and notches his 100th Super Rugby appearance in the process.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. George Dyer, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Kaylum Boshier, 8. Luke Jacobson (c), 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Josh Jacomb, 11. Daniel Rona, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Shaun Stevenson

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Reuben O’Neill, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Simon Parker, 21. Wallace Sititi, 22. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 23. Kaleb Trask

Unavailable: Damian McKenzie (hand), Leroy Carter (foot), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Rameka Poihipi (knee).

Western Force: 1. Ryan Coxon, 2. Nic Dolly, 3. Tom Robertson, 4. Jeremy Williams (c), 5. Darcy Swain, 6. Will Harris, 7. Carlo Tizzano, 8. Nick Champion de Crespigny, 9. Henry Robertson, 10. Ben Donaldson, 11. Bayley Kuenzle, 12. Hamish Stewart, 13. Sio Tomkinson, 14. Harry Potter, 15. Mac Grealy

Bench: 16. Tom Horton, 17. Atu Moli, 18. Josh Smith, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Reed Prinsep, 21. Doug Phillipson, 22. Max Burey, 23. George Poolman