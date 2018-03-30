As it happened: Chiefs v Highlanders

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs takes on the Highlanders defence. Photo / Getty

All the action as the Chiefs hosted the Highlanders in a Super Rugby derby clash at Waikato Stadium.

Chiefs utility back and co-captain Charlie Ngatai is set for his first Super Rugby action since week two of the competition when his side host the Highlanders on Friday night.

Ngatai, who sustained a knee injury in the Chiefs' loss to the Crusaders on February 24, was named to make a return from the bench in the No.23 jersey.

"We possibly could have had him in earlier," forwards coach Neil Barnes said, "but we've had a bit of a policy this year to give people an extra week to make sure they're right and really ready to go."

The 27-year-old was one of a number of changes made to the side who decimated the Sunwolves in Japan last weekend.

There were three changes to the run-on squad, with Liam Messam coming into the starting forward pack at blindside flanker, Brad Weber returning to the starting halfback role and Sean Wainui lining up on the wing - pushing Solomon Alaimalo to fullback.

Lock Tyler Ardron maintains his spot starting in the second row alongside Brodie Retallick after a massive performance against the Sunwolves, while Taranaki loose forward Pita-Gus Sowakula has been named in the reserves and is in line to make his Super Rugby debut.

Having played in the backline before coming to New Zealand from Fiji, Sowakula was young to the sport but was beginning to find his position in the loose forwards and has a huge amount of potential.

Barnes said his skillset for for a loose forward covering lock set him aside from a number of other players.

"He's certainly an explosive player so we're about to find out what he can give," Barnes said. "He's earned his stripes. He played bloody well in the Mitre 10 Cup and, with people watching that, there was a lot of people looking for him."

Lachlan Boshier, Marty McKenzie and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi move back to the bench.

The match is the Chiefs' first home clash against a fellow New Zealand team and will see co-captain Sam Cane bring up his 100th for the club.