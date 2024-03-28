Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Vern Cotter’s Blues win but lack killer instinct in key matches - Tight Five with Elliott Smith

Elliott Smith
By
3 mins to read
Emirates Team New Zealand are back in full swing with both training vessels back on the water. Video / Emirates Team NZ

Elliott Smith analyses the biggest talking points from Super Rugby Pacific.

An observation...

Winning papers over everything. And luckily for the Blues, they’ve done that four times out of five this season without

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.