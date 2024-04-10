Ethan Blackadder returns for the Crusaders this week. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead. This week, the Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes have a bye.

Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs

Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Reds at Semenoff Stadium on Friday night, most notably in the tight five where four players have been replaced.

William Havili retains the No 10 jersey for the week with Christian Leali’ifano named on the bench.

Fine Inisi moves to the left wing with Henry Taefu starting at centre, while Danny Toala returns to start at fullback. entre.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Irie Papuni

7. Jacob Norris

8. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

9. Ereatara Enari

10. William Havili

11. Fine Inisi

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Viliami Fine

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Sama Malolo

17. Sateki Latu

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Miracle Fai’ilagi

21. Melani Matavao

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Nigel Ah Wong

Crusaders team to face Waratahs

The Crusaders welcome back some reinforcements following the bye week, with Ethan Blackadder and Brodie McAlister both set to play a role in Friday night’s clash against the Waratahs.

Blackadder will start at blindside flanker, while McAlister has been named as George Bell’s deputy on the bench at hooker. Noah Hotham also retains the starting halfback role after an impressive display against the Chiefs a fortnight ago.

The only other change to the side sees Christian Lio-Willie named on the bench.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Quinten Strange

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Tom Christie (c)

8. Cullen Grace

9. Noah Hotham

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Johnny McNicholl

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin

18. Owen Franks

19. Dominic Gardiner

20. Christian Lio-Willie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Macca Springer

Hurricanes team to face Chiefs

The Hurricanes have opted for a 5-2 split on the bench of their match with the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday, with just halfback Richard Judd and midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen providing cover for the backs.

It’s a sign that coach Clark Laidlaw is expecting a physical encounter as his side looks to remain unbeaten in the competition, with both Du’Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders named to provide cover in the loose forwards.

With Cam Roigard injured, T.J. Perenara will start the match at halfback, which is the only change to a settled starting XV for Laidlaw’s side.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Devan Flanders

22. Richard Judd

23. Peter Umaga-Jensen

T.J. Perenara will start for the Hurricanes this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs team to face Hurricanes

After an impressive shift in his first career start, Wallace Sititi has again been named to start at No 8 for the Chiefs meeting with the Hurricanes.

That sees Luke Jacobson return to the starting side at openside flanker as Kaylum Boshier remains on the bench.

Aidan Ross rejoins the front row, with Ollie Norris moving to the bench, while the locks continue to rotate with Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i in the engine room.

At the back, Shaun Stevenson’s return sees Etene Nanai-Seturo move back out to the wing, Anton Lienert-Brown starts at second five-eighths with Rameka Poihipi on the bench, and Cortez Ratima returns to the No 9 jersey. Xavier Roe will provide the backup minutes at halfback.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i (50th Super Rugby game)

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Highlanders team to face the Rebels

Young first five-eighths Ajay Faleafaga gets his opportunity for the Highlanders in Saturday night’s match against the Rebels as he takes the No 10 jersey.

He will be one of a number of the team’s rising stars to be involved in the match, with Hugo Plummer and Will Stodart both set to make their debuts off the bench.

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Oliver Haig

5. Pari Pari Parkinson

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (c)

8. Nikora Broughton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Ajay Faleafaga

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Jonah Lowe

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Ricky Jackson

17. Ethan de Groot

18. Rohan Wingham

19. Hugo Plummer (debut)

20. Will Stodart (debut)

21. James Arscott

22. Matt Whaanga

23. Connor Garden-Bachop