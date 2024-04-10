Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead. This week, the Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes have a bye.
Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs
Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Reds at Semenoff Stadium on Friday night, most notably in the tight five where four players have been replaced.
William Havili retains the No 10 jersey for the week with Christian Leali’ifano named on the bench.
Fine Inisi moves to the left wing with Henry Taefu starting at centre, while Danny Toala returns to start at fullback. entre.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Irie Papuni
7. Jacob Norris
8. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
9. Ereatara Enari
10. William Havili
11. Fine Inisi
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Viliami Fine
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Sama Malolo
17. Sateki Latu
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Miracle Fai’ilagi
21. Melani Matavao
22. Christian Leali’ifano
23. Nigel Ah Wong
Crusaders team to face Waratahs
The Crusaders welcome back some reinforcements following the bye week, with Ethan Blackadder and Brodie McAlister both set to play a role in Friday night’s clash against the Waratahs.
Blackadder will start at blindside flanker, while McAlister has been named as George Bell’s deputy on the bench at hooker. Noah Hotham also retains the starting halfback role after an impressive display against the Chiefs a fortnight ago.
The only other change to the side sees Christian Lio-Willie named on the bench.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Quinten Strange
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. Tom Christie (c)
8. Cullen Grace
9. Noah Hotham
10. Riley Hohepa
11. Johnny McNicholl
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Brodie McAlister
17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin
18. Owen Franks
19. Dominic Gardiner
20. Christian Lio-Willie
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Rivez Reihana
23. Macca Springer
Hurricanes team to face Chiefs
The Hurricanes have opted for a 5-2 split on the bench of their match with the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday, with just halfback Richard Judd and midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen providing cover for the backs.
It’s a sign that coach Clark Laidlaw is expecting a physical encounter as his side looks to remain unbeaten in the competition, with both Du’Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders named to provide cover in the loose forwards.
With Cam Roigard injured, T.J. Perenara will start the match at halfback, which is the only change to a settled starting XV for Laidlaw’s side.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. Devan Flanders
22. Richard Judd
23. Peter Umaga-Jensen
Chiefs team to face Hurricanes
After an impressive shift in his first career start, Wallace Sititi has again been named to start at No 8 for the Chiefs meeting with the Hurricanes.
That sees Luke Jacobson return to the starting side at openside flanker as Kaylum Boshier remains on the bench.
Aidan Ross rejoins the front row, with Ollie Norris moving to the bench, while the locks continue to rotate with Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i in the engine room.
At the back, Shaun Stevenson’s return sees Etene Nanai-Seturo move back out to the wing, Anton Lienert-Brown starts at second five-eighths with Rameka Poihipi on the bench, and Cortez Ratima returns to the No 9 jersey. Xavier Roe will provide the backup minutes at halfback.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Tupou Vaa’i (50th Super Rugby game)
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Anton Lienert-Brown
13. Daniel Rona
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Ollie Norris
18. George Dyer
19. Jimmy Tupou
20. Kaylum Boshier
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Ioane
23. Rameka Poihipi
Highlanders team to face the Rebels
Young first five-eighths Ajay Faleafaga gets his opportunity for the Highlanders in Saturday night’s match against the Rebels as he takes the No 10 jersey.
He will be one of a number of the team’s rising stars to be involved in the match, with Hugo Plummer and Will Stodart both set to make their debuts off the bench.
1. Daniel Lienert-Brown
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Oliver Haig
5. Pari Pari Parkinson
6. Sean Withy
7. Billy Harmon (c)
8. Nikora Broughton
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Ajay Faleafaga
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Jonah Lowe
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves
16. Ricky Jackson
17. Ethan de Groot
18. Rohan Wingham
19. Hugo Plummer (debut)
20. Will Stodart (debut)
21. James Arscott
22. Matt Whaanga
23. Connor Garden-Bachop