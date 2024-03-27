Emoni Narawa will make his first start of the season this week. Photo / Photosport

Emoni Narawa will make his first start of the season this week. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Chiefs team to face Crusaders

The All Blacks’ load management structure will see Damian McKenzie miss the clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night and Taranaki’s Josh Jacomb get his first Super Rugby start in the No 10 jersey.

McKenzie’s absence is one of several changes to Clayton McMillan’s side this week. All Black Emoni Narawa returns to the starting side on the right wing after getting a few minutes under his belt off the bench in his return from injury last weekend. Naitoa Ah Kuoi gets a chance to flash his versatility as he draws the starting assignment on the blindside, while Manaaki Selby-Rickit starts at lock in place of Tupou Vaa’i, who was unavailable for this week’s contest.

Anton Lienert-Brown returns at centre after spending last weekend on the sidelines due to a head knock, Xavier Roe and Cortez Ratima have been rotated with the former getting the start, while the entire front row has been rotated as well, though Samisoni Taukei’aho takes Tyrone Thompson’s place in the match day squad.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Josh Lord

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Xavier Roe

10. Josh Jacomb

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona

Kaylum Boshier has been in fine form at openside flanker for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders team to face Chiefs

The Crusaders have yet another injury to a key player to navigate, with David Havili suffering a calf injury in last week’s loss to the Blues that will keep him sidelined for at least this week. The Crusaders have the bye next week and are expected to provide a firm timeline for Havili’s return after that. Dallas McLeod moves into the starting side to partner Levi Aumua in the midfield.

Quinten Strange returns to start in the engine room alongside Jamie Hannah after being a late withdrawal last time out, while Corey Kellow starts on the blindside which sees Dominic Gardiner move to the bench. Johnny McNicholl will make his first Super Rugby start since 2016 on the left wing in place of Macca Springer, who moves to the bench.

Mitchell Drummond returns to start at halfback and will captain the side, with Noah Hotham on the bench and Willi Heinz out of the 23. Riley Hohepa retains the No 10 jersey, through Rivez Reihana is set for his first involvement since he sustained a shoulder injury in their round-one loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton as he is named on the bench. Joining him on the pine is Owen Franks, who returns from suspension, while Joe Moody is out of the 23 entirely with Kershawl Sykes-Martin also named in the reserves.

1 George Bower

2 George Bell

3 Fletcher Newell

4 Quinten Strange

5 Jamie Hannah

6 Corey Kellow

7 Tom Christie

8 Cullen Grace

9 Mitch Drummond (c)

10 Riley Hohepa

11 Johnny McNicholl

12 Dallas McLeod

13 Levi Aumua

14 Sevu Reece

15 Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16 James Mullen (debut)

17 Kershawl Sykes-Martin

18 Owen Franks

19 Dominic Gardiner

20 Fletcher Anderson

21 Noah Hotham

22 Rivez Reihana

23 Macca Springer

David Havili will miss Friday night's match against the Chiefs due to a calf injury. Photo / Photosport

Blues team to face Moana Pasifika

Fullback Zarn Sullivan will miss up to eight weeks of rugby after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament in the first half of last week’s win over the Crusaders. Corey Evans moves into the No 15 jersey for Saturday’s meeting with Moana Pasifika at Eden Park as a result. It will be a rare instance in which the Blues are the away team at Eden Park.

The Blues will also be without Dalton Papali’i as Adrian Choat comes in at openside flanker, with Anton Segner starting on the blindside and Akira Ioane moving back to the bench.

Rieko Ioane returns to take his place in the midfield alongside Bryce Heem, while Ricky Riccitelli will be in line to make his 100th Super Rugby appearance should he be called upon from the bench.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Soane Vikena

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Anton Segner

7. Adrian Choat

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Corey Evans

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli (100th Super Rugby game)

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Akira Ioane

21. Sam Nock

22. Harry Plummer

23. Cole Forbes

Finlay Christie will make his 50th appearance for the Blues this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika team to face Blues

Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, with Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer Julian Savea among those added to the starting side.

Savea will return to the No 12 jersey, with Sama Malolo (hooker), Tom Savage (lock) and Fine Inisi (wing) all given the starting nod as well.

Samiuela Moli and Kyren Taumoefolau move back to the bench, while Donald Brighouse joins the bench to provide cover at prop.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Sama Malolo

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Christian Lealiifano

11. Fine Inisi

12. Julian Savea

13. Pepesana Patafilo

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Samiuela Moli

17. Donald Brighouse

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Semisi Paea

21. Melani Matavao

22. William Havili

23. Kyren Taumoefolau

Moana Pasifika halfback Ereatara Enari. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders team to face Hurricanes

Ethan de Groot returns for the Highlanders for their match against the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday, however the side will be without centre Tanielu Tele’a due to suspension.

Tele’a was handed a three-week suspension after he was red carded for a high shot in last weekend’s contest against the Chiefs. Jonah Lowe gets the start in the No 13 jersey in his place.

The only other change in Clarke Dermondy’s settled squad is Max Hicks starting at lock in place of Pari Pari Parkinson. On the bench, Rohan Wingham comes in to provide backup minutes at prop, while Josh Timu has replaced Connor Garden-Bachop as cover for the backline.

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Fabian Holland

5. Max Hicks

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (c)

8. Tom Sanders

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Jonah Lowe

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Rohan Wingham

19. Oliver Haig

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Josh Timu

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has made a strong start to the season for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes team to face the Highlanders

Tyrel Lomax will play his 100th Super Rugby match when he runs out for the Hurricanes against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night. Lomax is the only one of last week’s starting front row to retain his place for the Highlanders’ clash, with Xavier Numia and Asafo Aumua returning to the XV.

Isaia Walker-Leawere also returns to the starting lineup alongside Caleb Delany at lock, with Peter Lakai back at openside and Brayden Iose at No 8.

There are plenty of changes in the backline, with Cam Roigard returning at halfback, Brett Cameron at first five-eighths, Billy Proctor at centre, Kini Naholo on the left wing, Josh Moorby on the right and Ruben Love at fullback.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. Cam Roigard

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. TJ Perenara

22. Peter Umaga-Jensen

23. Ngane Punivai