Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Chiefs team to face Crusaders
The All Blacks’ load management structure will see Damian McKenzie miss the clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night and Taranaki’s Josh Jacomb get his first Super Rugby start in the No 10 jersey.
McKenzie’s absence is one of several changes to Clayton McMillan’s side this week. All Black Emoni Narawa returns to the starting side on the right wing after getting a few minutes under his belt off the bench in his return from injury last weekend. Naitoa Ah Kuoi gets a chance to flash his versatility as he draws the starting assignment on the blindside, while Manaaki Selby-Rickit starts at lock in place of Tupou Vaa’i, who was unavailable for this week’s contest.
Anton Lienert-Brown returns at centre after spending last weekend on the sidelines due to a head knock, Xavier Roe and Cortez Ratima have been rotated with the former getting the start, while the entire front row has been rotated as well, though Samisoni Taukei’aho takes Tyrone Thompson’s place in the match day squad.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
5. Josh Lord
6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Xavier Roe
10. Josh Jacomb
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Jimmy Tupou
20. Simon Parker
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Josh Ioane
23. Daniel Rona
Crusaders team to face Chiefs
The Crusaders have yet another injury to a key player to navigate, with David Havili suffering a calf injury in last week’s loss to the Blues that will keep him sidelined for at least this week. The Crusaders have the bye next week and are expected to provide a firm timeline for Havili’s return after that. Dallas McLeod moves into the starting side to partner Levi Aumua in the midfield.
Quinten Strange returns to start in the engine room alongside Jamie Hannah after being a late withdrawal last time out, while Corey Kellow starts on the blindside which sees Dominic Gardiner move to the bench. Johnny McNicholl will make his first Super Rugby start since 2016 on the left wing in place of Macca Springer, who moves to the bench.
Mitchell Drummond returns to start at halfback and will captain the side, with Noah Hotham on the bench and Willi Heinz out of the 23. Riley Hohepa retains the No 10 jersey, through Rivez Reihana is set for his first involvement since he sustained a shoulder injury in their round-one loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton as he is named on the bench. Joining him on the pine is Owen Franks, who returns from suspension, while Joe Moody is out of the 23 entirely with Kershawl Sykes-Martin also named in the reserves.
1 George Bower
2 George Bell
3 Fletcher Newell
4 Quinten Strange
5 Jamie Hannah
6 Corey Kellow
7 Tom Christie
8 Cullen Grace
9 Mitch Drummond (c)
10 Riley Hohepa
11 Johnny McNicholl
12 Dallas McLeod
13 Levi Aumua
14 Sevu Reece
15 Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16 James Mullen (debut)
17 Kershawl Sykes-Martin
18 Owen Franks
19 Dominic Gardiner
20 Fletcher Anderson
21 Noah Hotham
22 Rivez Reihana
23 Macca Springer
Blues team to face Moana Pasifika
Fullback Zarn Sullivan will miss up to eight weeks of rugby after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament in the first half of last week’s win over the Crusaders. Corey Evans moves into the No 15 jersey for Saturday’s meeting with Moana Pasifika at Eden Park as a result. It will be a rare instance in which the Blues are the away team at Eden Park.
The Blues will also be without Dalton Papali’i as Adrian Choat comes in at openside flanker, with Anton Segner starting on the blindside and Akira Ioane moving back to the bench.
Rieko Ioane returns to take his place in the midfield alongside Bryce Heem, while Ricky Riccitelli will be in line to make his 100th Super Rugby appearance should he be called upon from the bench.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Soane Vikena
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Anton Segner
7. Adrian Choat
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Corey Evans
Reserves:
16. Ricky Riccitelli (100th Super Rugby game)
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Josh Beehre
20. Akira Ioane
21. Sam Nock
22. Harry Plummer
23. Cole Forbes
Moana Pasifika team to face Blues
Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, with Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer Julian Savea among those added to the starting side.
Savea will return to the No 12 jersey, with Sama Malolo (hooker), Tom Savage (lock) and Fine Inisi (wing) all given the starting nod as well.
Samiuela Moli and Kyren Taumoefolau move back to the bench, while Donald Brighouse joins the bench to provide cover at prop.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Sama Malolo
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Ereatara Enari
10. Christian Lealiifano
11. Fine Inisi
12. Julian Savea
13. Pepesana Patafilo
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Samiuela Moli
17. Donald Brighouse
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Semisi Paea
21. Melani Matavao
22. William Havili
23. Kyren Taumoefolau
Highlanders team to face Hurricanes
Ethan de Groot returns for the Highlanders for their match against the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday, however the side will be without centre Tanielu Tele’a due to suspension.
Tele’a was handed a three-week suspension after he was red carded for a high shot in last weekend’s contest against the Chiefs. Jonah Lowe gets the start in the No 13 jersey in his place.
The only other change in Clarke Dermondy’s settled squad is Max Hicks starting at lock in place of Pari Pari Parkinson. On the bench, Rohan Wingham comes in to provide backup minutes at prop, while Josh Timu has replaced Connor Garden-Bachop as cover for the backline.
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Fabian Holland
5. Max Hicks
6. Sean Withy
7. Billy Harmon (c)
8. Tom Sanders
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Jonah Lowe
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Rohan Wingham
19. Oliver Haig
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Josh Timu
Hurricanes team to face the Highlanders
Tyrel Lomax will play his 100th Super Rugby match when he runs out for the Hurricanes against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night. Lomax is the only one of last week’s starting front row to retain his place for the Highlanders’ clash, with Xavier Numia and Asafo Aumua returning to the XV.
Isaia Walker-Leawere also returns to the starting lineup alongside Caleb Delany at lock, with Peter Lakai back at openside and Brayden Iose at No 8.
There are plenty of changes in the backline, with Cam Roigard returning at halfback, Brett Cameron at first five-eighths, Billy Proctor at centre, Kini Naholo on the left wing, Josh Moorby on the right and Ruben Love at fullback.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. Cam Roigard
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. TJ Perenara
22. Peter Umaga-Jensen
23. Ngane Punivai